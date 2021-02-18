Multiple agencies responded to an injury collision Feb. 4 that resulted in the arrest of an Oklahoma State University student.
Leena Singh, 35, of Stillwater, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Stillwater Officers Ricardo Inciarte and Richard Alley responded to the area of Maple Avenue and Duck Street.
Inciarte began administering aid to the two occupants in the vehicle that was rolled over.
“I was advised that this collision was a hit and run. I examined the area and found the point of impact between the two vehicles,” Inciarte wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
According to what Inciarte wrote in the affidavit, the SUV had spun from the impact and the right rear tire struck the southwest curb of the intersection.
This caused the tire to break off, the vehicle continued south through the sidewalk and grass.
“According to witnesses at the scene, there was a female driver in a red car that entered the intersection and struck the SUV. One witness stated that the vehicle continued westbound while another witness stated that the vehicle stopped momentarily and then left the scene,” Inciarte said.
Inciarte later found out Singh’s vehicle was found in a lot by Boone Pickens Stadium.
Officers obtained video surveillance at the lot, which showed Singh step out of her vehicle, assess the damage and walk away.
The officers determined this vehicle was a match to the damage the SUV sustained in the collision.
Inciarte activated his body-worn camera as Singh was brought to his location by an OSU officer.
According to the affidavit, Singh said she was driving into the intersection when a vehicle at a high rate of speed came in front of her and she hit it.
“Leena said that she crossed the intersection and pulled over to wait for someone from the other vehicle to come to her in order to exchange information. She stated that she waited approximately 6 minutes but because nobody came to her vehicle she left,” Inciarte said.
Singh was placed under arrest. While in the patrol car she allegedly said again that she was waiting for the other occupant to bring their driver information.
Inciarte told Singh the other vehicle had rolled over and was sitting on its roof, he asked if she was going to talk to the occupants of the other vehicle and check on them.
“Leena said that she knew but that she could not see the other side of the vehicle so she did not know if the occupants had exited on that side and that she did not know what to do,” Inciarte wrote in the affidavit.
Inciarte said he later learned the two victims suffered numerous contusions, a black eye and a laceration.
Singh was released on a surety bond that was posted in the amount of $3,500.
She will appear in court on the preliminary hearing docket April 5.
