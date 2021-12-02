For the second year in a row, Oklahoma State University student Elevia Bruce teamed up with Companion Healthcare to bring Christmas cheer to local assisted living and long-term care residents. This year she invited the community to make Christmas ornaments.
Last year, Bruce hosted a similar event for the community and had people make Christmas cards that would be delivered before Christmas. At that event, she said there were over 300 cards made for the residents.
Her inspiration comes from her grandmother. At the time of the first Christmas card event last year, her grandma was living in a nursing home in Kansas.
Once her grandmother passed away over winter break last year, she decided to do another event, but for Valentine’s Day. That event was postponed due to inclement weather.
This year’s event was Nov. 21 and was still held at The Coffee House, located at at 519 W. Third Ave.
“The turnout for this event was moderate compared to past projects because many students were out of town for Thanksgiving break,” she said. “However, The Coffee House was very gracious and allowed us to leave the ornament decorating supplies until closer to Christmas so that more people would have the opportunity to volunteer.”
Bruce has volunteered with hospice organizations for three years, and she wants to continue with this line of work.
“My experiences volunteering with Companion Hospice/Healthcare have been extremely positive. Both Kari Hayes and Alice Stevenson, the volunteer coordinators I’ve worked with, have always been very supportive of any ideas for projects that I have wanted to do,” she said. “And I’m so grateful to the people at The Coffee House for allowing us to host these events at their facilities free of charge.”
Bruce said Christmas cards could be dropped off at The Coffee House.
She said if someone would rather mail a card, to address it “Dear resident” and send it to Companion Hospice located at 1314 E. Oklahoma, Guthrie, OK 73044.
“My hope for people reading about what we’re doing is that they might become inspired to seek out and meet the needs around them. I am just an ordinary science student, and what we’ve been able to accomplish with a small bit of intention is proof that anyone can make a positive impact,” Bruce said.
