Miranda Almen, 21, of Edmond, has spent a substantial amount of time contributing to Our Daily Bread in Stillwater.
Almen is a junior at Oklahoma State University and has been donating books since her freshman year.
“I created the book program for my Girl Scout Gold Award in high school. My project is called Book Buddies, and it is designed to be a sustainable literacy program,” Almen said.
The focus for Book Buddies is to provide books and resources to at-risk children.
While in high school, Almen donated 2,500 books to the HOPE Center in Edmond.
“Book Buddies at the HOPE Center continue to offer books today thanks to household donations,” Almen said.
Almen started Book Buddies at Our Daily Bread in 2017 and has raised 1,800 books in that time.
“I received the majority of the 1,800 books from friends and organizations who have kindly offered to host book drives,” Almen said.
Almen has received help from numerous organizations. Some have donated hundreds of books to the cause.
Almen realized while at Our Daily Bread that Book Buddies could be implemented here as well.
“Children's books are available to anyone who comes in, regardless of whether or not they are eligible for grocery assistance,” Almen said.
Almen said the book donations range from baby books to chapter books.
“I see baby board books go the fastest, but chapter books seem to go quickly, too. We have a lot of kids come in after school, and early reader books tend to be a favorite,” Almen said.
Almen said Our Daily Bread is the perfect place to reuse outgrown books.
She said children below the poverty line are most affected by lack of literacy skills.
“Families who come in for assistance at Our Daily Bread may be prioritizing their next meal, and books at Our Daily Bread offer a temporary escape from the worries and stress of current needs,” Almen said.
Almen has many goals when it comes to Book Buddies. She hopes to first develop the reading skills for children in Stillwater as her primary goal.
“My goal is to increase their home library and offer them an experience other than spending time watching television or playing video games,” Almen said.
Almen also said she wanted to inspire children to continue exploring and learning.
Book Buddies is thriving in Edmond and Stillwater. Almen has been working with different organizations at OSU to help keep Our Daily Bread supplied with books.
“I've been working to connect with more OSU groups to collect books to keep the Stillwater branch of Book Buddies sustainable after I graduate,” Almen said.
