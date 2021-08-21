Cowboy Power Washing is a veteran-owned and operated business, started by Oklahoma State University students. Adam Cole is currently a senior at OSU studying business pre-law. He said he is hoping to get into the University of Oklahoma law program upon graduation.
Also involved in the business are his two military friends, Michael Bird, who is a forward observer for artillery, and Ryan Hostetter, a Blackhawk helicopter pilot with the Oklahoma National Guard.
Cole, who is from Owasso, uses his power washing business to service the Stillwater and Tulsa areas. Cole said he has always had an interest in being an entrepreneur, after he left active duty, he was inspired by another military friend.
“I decided after my time on active duty was over that the only person I ever liked working for was Uncle Sam,” Cole said. “Two men I served with started their own power washing business in Tucson and were very successful and I followed suit here in Stillwater.”
Although Cole said this is a competitive business around Stillwater, he and his team plan to help the community in many ways.
“We clean almost any surface. Driveways, houses, patios, decks, fences, semi trucks, farm equipment, windows, sidewalks, gutters etc. in the fall and winter we also do leaf and brush removal, as well as hang Christmas lights,” he said.
He said he wants the community to know that they are trustworthy and will take care of the property they are servicing.
“We are dedicated to customer service and satisfaction as well as being an upstanding and honest company, there’s no snake oil here and that they can trust us with their homes, properties and businesses,” he said.
From now until October, Cowboy Power Washing will be running a special on fences and driveways. Cole said the special may run longer if there is a high demand for it within the community.
As a college student, Cole said the main challenges he faces is trying to balance everything in his life from school, the military and now owning a business. he said it was satisfying being able to start and build his new business.
“Being able to build something and provide for yourself. I make my own schedule, so that’s great with college going on,” he said. “Every day presents new and unique challenges, from mechanical and equipment failures, to the customers' properties.”
Cole said he wants to be an attorney one day, but he also wants this business to continue growing, and helping people. He said one day he would like to step away from the business and hire someone to run it, so he can focus on being an attorney.
“We’re so thankful for the opportunity to serve our country and assist in spreading Freedom and stability throughout the globe, as well as the gratitude we have towards the community for their unwavering support.” Cole said. “It’s normal people doing an extraordinary job, and we’re very thankful that we get to participate in such an endeavor.”
