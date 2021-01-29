OSU student teams up with Companion Hospice to spread love

An Oklahoma State University student is organizing another event in honor of local senior citizens.
Elevia Bruce and Kari Hayes, volunteer coordinator for Stillwater Companion Hospice, teamed up to organize a Valentine’s Day card decorating event.
The Valentine’s Day event will be from 3-6 p.m. at 519 West Third Ave. on Feb. 10.
Bruce and Hayes did the same event back in November, but it was Christmas-themed.
It was so successful that they decided to do it again.
“The previous Christmas card-making event could not have gone better! The people at the Stillwater Coffee House were so gracious in allowing us to use their facilities and making the event possible,” Bruce said.
She said she was unsure of how many people would show up for the last event, but the turnout exceeded her expectations.
“Afterwards, several student groups offered to make more cards during their meetings. People also mailed in cards. When everything was tallied, we miraculously had over 350 cards,” she said.
Bruce said if this next event had close to the same outcome, she would be “super happy.”
The reason she decided to organize another event is because her grandmother, someone she cherished and looked up to, had passed away over winter break.
“Throughout her life, she was consistently loving and a leader in her community. I thought that doing this event would be a perfect way of honoring her memory,” she said.
During the event covid precautions will be in place to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.
Everyone is required to wear face masks, and efforts will be made to keep hands washed and keep everyone socially distanced.
“Any pens and decorating materials will be sanitized directly after use, and cards will be cleaned with disinfectant before distribution,” she said.
If someone is not comfortable with going to the event to decorate cards, Bruce said cards can be made at home and delivered, or they can be mailed.
Bruce said if anyone is interested in mailing the cards, the mailing address is:
Cards can be addressed “Dear Resident” and mailed to:
Companion Hospice
Attn: Volunteer Services
1314 E. Oklahoma
Guthrie, OK 73044
She also said to mail the cards several days before Valentine’s Day to ensure they arrive on time.
Bruce believes the community should participate in this event for various reasons.
She said, even though 2020 is behind us, the pandemic affected everyone including our senior citizens in the community.
“Our efforts to keep these loved-ones safe from the virus has meant that many seniors and care patients have not been able to see family or friends for many months. As a community, we need to do whatever we can to let our loved ones know that we care. A simple way is by sending a card or giving a phone call,” she said.
Bruce wanted to give a special thank you to Hayes and Cal Balmos, the manager of The Coffee House for all their help with allowing her to complete these last two projects.
