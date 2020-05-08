Being motivated to go to classes is already one of the biggest obstacles of college life.
But with living at home and doing distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, several Oklahoma State students claimed staying motivated was even more daunting a task.
“Motivation to get up and do classes (was the biggest obstacle),” Emilee Harmon said. “It's even harder when you're at home and having to do it.
“I guess the other hardest thing is it almost feels like the workload has tripled. And I don't think it actually has, but it feels like it because all of a sudden, all of your assignments that maybe you were doing the physical assignment in class, or you're doing a lecture, is now all online. So you're stuck in the same spot, and you’re like, ‘This is taking forever.’”
Harmon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City who is majoring in Zoology (with a concentration in secondary science education) at Oklahoma State, was one of many students who live on campus and had to uproot in the middle of the semester – given a two-week period after spring break to vacate her residence and move back home.
For Sam Henderson, the chaos was little more consuming.
He first understood the impact of the pandemic when he was on his way to Oklahoma City to do a radio broadcast for a station in eastern Oklahoma from the OSSAA state basketball tournament that was due to start the Thursday before Oklahoma State’s spring break.
It was on his way down that he found out the tournament had been postponed, and all the college conference basketball tournaments across the country had been canceled.
“The classwork, or at least OSU going online for two weeks, didn't really scare me. It was once the sports started getting canceled, I was like, ‘Oh, like this is real-real.’ I just couldn't believe it,” Henderson said. “… I sat on my bed for like an hour and was like, ‘Where do I go from here?’”
Taking advantage of a spring break before much of the country had shut down, he and some college friends had traveled to New Mexico for the week.
It was while a few stays away that he learned that online teaching would be a permanent move after break, and that he would have to move out of his residence hall – moving back in with his parents in Muldrow, three hours away from Stillwater.
“Honestly, I was excited for an extended Spring Break, only to be on my spring break trip in New Mexico for them to be like ‘Yeah, we're going online the rest of the semester,’” Henderson said. “And then that's when it kind set in that, ‘Ok, this kind of sucks because I won’t see my friends the rest of semester.’”
Neither OSU student expressed any issues they have encountered with distance learning, and had only heard horror stories from other colleges – such as being unable to take an online exam and reaching a professor when the website failed to work.
However, Harmon did say there was a distinct difference in the benefits of live classroom meetings, and those prerecorded for students to watch at a later date.
“The classes where we do the live lectures through Zoom, there's usually a point in the class where we can ask questions about projects and all of that, or the professor will stay an extra 10 to 20 minutes after class and you can ask questions,” said Harmon, who was enrolled in two chemistry labs this semester. “The classes where we have the prerecorded lectures or the prerecorded labs, it's a little more difficult because we don't have a live person there to ask, so we have to email or we have to go to office hours.
“So that's where it's been getting difficult to get communication with people. I think labs, it's probably the most frustrating.”
While she hasn’t experienced it herself, Harmon mentioned one frustration she’s heard from friends who remain in Oklahoma for distance learning.
With the severe spring weather that has rolled across the state the past few weeks, she said some of her friends have missed an online class due to power outages and had to rely on others in class to help get up to speed.
Beyond being motivated to do classwork electronically, both Oklahoma State students expressed the struggles of social distancing, preventing them from another major aspect of college life – the building of friendships and the sense of community within the college landscape.
For Harmon, she and a group of friends would meet for lunch every day on campus during the semester.
Instead, they now try to keep in touch on the daily via text message or Facebook Messenger.
“We'll send photos of what we're doing back and forth, so we're staying connected, but it's just not quite the same,” Harmon said.
It’s not just daily lunches that are being missed by college students during the pandemic.
Henderson turned 21 years old the last week of April, and what typically is a time of celebration on The Strip with friends was instead spent at home – with only the NFL Draft to keep him occupied in the night of the momentous birthday.
“I was one of the last people in my friend group to turn 21, so I would see all of them go out to the bars, you know, all throughout the school year,” Henderson said. “I was just like, ‘Man, I can't wait for April 23,’ and then April 23 gets here I’m back at home and there's no bars and my parents are very anti-alcohol. …
“Thank goodness the NFL Draft was a thing, because it was right smack on my birthday, and it at least gave me something to look forward to. But yeah, I would have much rather been at the bars.”
Sports is a big part of college life, and has been for Henderson.
A Sports Media major at Oklahoma State, he has worked the past three years as a part-timer for the Stillwater News Press sports department. He also has done play-by-play radio broadcasts of Morrison High football via his Facebook page – Henderson Broadcasting – and was due to continue with play-by-play this spring for Morrison baseball.
But now, his two opportunities to craft his skill have vanished with sports.
He’s also uncertain, as he heads into the summer before his final year of college, about the status of his summer internship.
Henderson is supposed to be the play-by-play broadcaster for a summer baseball team out of Dickinson, North Dakota. But as of Friday, the league – which was originally supposed to open May 26 – has been postponed, and he is waiting for clarity if he’ll travel north for the summer.
“Even if they had a season with no crowds, I would be the one intern that they would still have go up there because I’m the radio intern so you’ve got to get the word out somehow,” Henderson said. “… I’m one of the lucky ones, because a lot of my friends have already had theirs cancelled.”
Henderson also mentioned he has one friend who was due to intern for an MLS franchise – but the person who had hired him for the internship spot had been furloughed when the league was suspended due to the pandemic.
