As an artist, veteran and proud member of the Pawnee Nation, Brummett Echohawk left an important mark on Oklahoma history.
To honor this legacy, students of the Oklahoma State University Museum Studies exhibition course created an exhibition of his artwork for a class project. On May 4, they held an opening reception for “Brummett Echohawk: An Artist’s Journey,” which is currently on display at the OSU Museum of Art.
The class consisted largely of art and history students of various disciplines – such as art history and studio art – but also included students from other departments. Cristina Cruz Gonzalez, an associate professor at OSU, oversaw it.
At the reception, students presented the research that went into their work and discussed the process of completing the project.
“We got to help curate the show, which was really interesting because I learned a lot from putting up the artwork and measuring it all out,” Autumn Bean said. “Learning more about Echohawk and the Pawnee nation was amazing. It was a really good experience.”
The exhibit features nine of Echohawk’s works, which were collected from the OSU Museum of Art and The Maxine and Jack Zarrow Collection at Edmon Low Library.
The selected pieces varied in medium. There were four pen and ink papers, two oil canvases and three tempura boards. Content of these pieces ranged from humorous sketches to scenic landscape paintings.
Vera Pieri, another student involved in the project, pointed out that this versatility in Echohawk’s art is unique and an important takeaway from their project.
“Many artists can do many mediums, but they don’t all do it well,” she said. “I think Echohawk is a really good example of a well-rounded and diverse artist.”
The presentation discussed pieces featured at the exhibition but also touched on the history of works that were not available for the exhibit, such as Echohawk’s famous war sketches from his time serving in World War II. Digital versions of these pieces are included in a slideshow at the exhibit.
While the students were limited in the number of pieces that they had access to, Pieri noted that this enhanced her learning experience.
“It was interesting to learn how to work around what’s available and what’s not and what we can achieve,” she said.
Another work discussed in the presentation was Echohawk’s missing portrait of Frank Eaton, the original Pistol Pete. This piece is especially unique – it was the only live portrait that Eaton ever sat for.
After thirty years of holding onto the piece, Echohawk generously donated it to the OSU Foundation in 1989. At the time of its donation, the piece was worth $50,000 – yet, despite its monetary and historical value, the portrait has since been lost.
Bean said one of the presentation’s goals was to bring awareness to this missing piece of Echohawk’s story and to the lack of care that went into preserving it.
“It’s just sad because Echohawk himself loved that portrait,” Bean said. “He’s an artist that Oklahoma and OSU should be proud to have, but it just doesn’t seem like they’re that proud if they’re going to lose his work, especially of OSU’s mascot. So that’s something that we were really hoping to push forward.”
The project was more than just a way to honor Echohawk’s legacy, however; student Kit Frye said that they hope the class’ work encourages the art community at OSU to uplift more indigenous voices in the future.
“There are really important artists in OSU’s collection, and we need to start working on uncovering some of those people and narratives that we’re not really paying attention to,” they said. “Working with the indigenous communities in Oklahoma is something that I think, especially in our art history department, we let slide, but this was a really interesting project to hopefully bring that community in and continue the relationship going forward.”
The exhibition will remain on display at the OSU Museum of Art through July 4, and is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
