Oklahoma State University's website, in a phased plan, has a schedule to finish the fall semester online after the Thanksgiving holiday. It is Phase 6 of the campus reopening plan.
Phase 2 of the plan began Monday and runs through July 6. All classes during this period are online, the campus is closed to visitors and a limited workforce is allowed on campus.
Phase 3 begins July 7 and runs through July 31. Classes will still be online, but campus will be open to visitors and more campus employees will be present.
Phase 4 begins Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 17. This time will see students return to campus for the first time since the spring semester went online after spring break.
Phase 5 begins Aug. 18 and continues through Thanksgiving break. Phase 6 will begin Nov. 30 and continue through Dec. 11, with pre-finals week and finals week going online to conclude the fall semester.
