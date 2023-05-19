As the 2023 Oklahoma Special Olympics began, OSU Unified athletes prepared on Oklahoma State University’s campus for two different sporting events on Friday and Saturday.
OSU Unified is a sports club that organizes Unified Sports partnered with OSU Intramurals and Special Olympics Oklahoma. OSU Unified brings adults with intellectual or developmental disorders (IDD) together with OSU students, faculty and staff.
Jennifer Jones, director of the Center for Developmental Disabilities on OSU’s campus, helped coordinate the partnership between OSU Unified and the Special Olympics. This year was the first time that OSU Unified had been able to enter a team into Special Olympics Oklahoma.
“It's this partnership between Special Olympics Oklahoma, our wellness team and the Center for Developmental Disabilities. That's what's made it so successful, is that it is this incredible partnership among these different entities that have different missions and purpose but also different outreach,” Jones said.
OSU Unified allowed different groups of individuals to come together and play a game that each person loves.
“It's about building those relationships and really modeling not just inclusion, but a sense of belonging,” Jones said. “I think we find that over and over again in both our athletes and our partners, that Unified is a place where everybody can belong.”
Finding a place to belong is so important for these individuals, which is the reason OSU Unified was founded. OSU Unified has team members ranging from the areas of Norman, Ponca City, Edmond, Moore and Tulsa.
“We’ve really been a broad reach, which also tells me that there's a real need if we're driving that far,” Jones said.
OSU Unified plans to continue their entry into Special Olympics Oklahoma. The staff believe the Special Olympics was a great opportunity for growth, both for the university as a whole and the community of Stillwater.
Hopeful Hoops: OSU Unified Basketball
OSU Unified allows for great opportunities, both for the university’s students and for their teams athletes. With OSU Unified, students can become partners for the Special Olympics while athletes with disabilities can join the team from any surrounding region.
OSU Intramural Sports Coordinator Brandon Bermea plans every intramural league event for Unified throughout the year, including the OSU Unified basketball team.
“They get to play with the Oklahoma State shirts on (and) they get to play in our facilities… It's awesome just to provide that experience because they don't get that anywhere else, so why not Oklahoma State provide that for them,” Bermea said.
While Bermea was there to support the athletes, he had challenges of his own, as well.
“Learning what the athletes want,” Bermea said. “The time and the days for our leagues have changed for next year, the amount of games they played, the time frame that they played has gotten more acclimated to what the athletes can and can't do, especially for those teams that travel. Just making it available for everybody to play.”
Each person involved in the Special Olympics Oklahoma has challenges ahead of them, but it is overcoming those that creates true growth and accomplishment.
Brandon Rhodes is just one example of an athlete experiencing tremendous growth. Rhodes is an autistic individual playing on the OSU Unified basketball team with coaches and partners that support him endlessly.
“I love that the peers that he plays with, they treat him like the adult that he is and not the disability that he has. There's one man in particular that really helped break him out of his shell. I've just seen such miraculous, marvelous growth in him that I didn't think I would ever see,” said Janiece Rhodes, Brandon’s mother.
Students with a passion for the Special Olympics, like Emma Roy, are those exact peers. Roy, a junior at OSU, has played on the OSU Unified team as a partner.
“OSU Unified is all about the athletes, so it's just kind of lifting them up and supporting them and cheering them on. It's the highlight of my week every time we do something,” Roy said.
Roy hopes that she can participate in the Special Olympics with OSU Unified until she graduates because she loves being involved with the athletes.
It is teams like OSU Unified that make disabled individuals feel as though they belong and unique individuals like those involved in OSU Unified that uphold the Special Olympics’ mission of building strong relationships and embracing differences.
