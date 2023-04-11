Oklahoma State University’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital will offer free eye exams for certified service animals during the month of May.
This event is possible through partnering with the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists.
During the 14th annual National Service Animal Eye Exam event, trained service and working animals, as well as some qualified assistance and therapy animals, can register to receive these sight-preserving screenings. Registration is limited via qualification and occurs April 1-30. To register, visit acvoeyeexam.org/qualificationsexpectations. Once registration is confirmed, the owner/handler will receive a link to a list of participating clinics and their contact information to schedule an appointment.
Participants can schedule an appointment at the Veterinary Hospital by calling 405-744-7000 and providing their registration number. Appointments must be scheduled during the month of May to qualify.
“We are excited to once again offer free eye exams for the working/service animals in our community,” said Katelyn Fentiman, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the OSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. “These animals make a huge impact on the lives of those they serve and protect, and our ophthalmologists are very happy to help ensure they stay healthy to continue doing their jobs.”
The National Service Animal Eye Exam event is a philanthropic effort generously provided to the public by the board-certified Diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists who donate their time, staff and services to provide free screening ocular exams to qualified service and working animals. The event is sponsored by Epicur Pharma.
For more information about the program, qualifications, what to expect and more, please visit the National Service Animal Eye Exam event website at acvoeyeexam.org. For more information on the OSU Veterinary Hospital, please visit vethospital.okstate.edu.
