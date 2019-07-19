A century ago, a small group of marching band members started a little fraternity at Oklahoma State University.
Now, more than 1,000 Kappa Kappa Psi members from schools across the country have made their way back to where it all began for a national convention that will be followed by a centennial celebration Saturday.
The celebration will include a performance by the Kappa Kappa Psi Centennial Band at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seretean Center for the Performing Arts on the OSU campus in Stillwater.
“[This campus] is a hub,” OSU chapter president Mattie Awtrey said. “Brothers from around the nation come to visit, to see the headquarters and to see where the chapter was started with our founding fathers … It’s a really special time in our history to be home at Oklahoma State.”
The campus is home to a shrine that was dedicated to the co-ed band fraternity — and co-ed sorority Tau Beta Sigma — in 1960. The joint organization’s national office resides in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but with thousands of members nationwide, its reach and impact stretches far and wide.
“Stillwater is the epicenter of the universe for Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma,” said Dr. Joseph Missal, director of bands at Oklahoma State University. “It was founded here. There are about 1,000 college kids who came here to celebrate the 100th anniversary and it’s a special time. Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma are the lifeblood for bands across the country … they exist to support university bands and they do a great job of it nationally, and perhaps nowhere better than Oklahoma State. We’ve got one of the largest chapters in the country.”
Awtrey, a senior trombonist at OSU, said the organization has been like a family for her and countless other students who have marched to new and often distant destinations to pursue their education.
“I’ve heard people say numerous times that this fraternity gave them a home, gave them a family,” she said. “Many times, when you travel to those new places and join the new college band, you’re scared and you don’t know what’s going to happen. Brothers of the chapter and sisters of Tau Beta Sigma are normally the first ones to reach out. They’re great leaders in the band program, and they really make people feel at home and help them serve the marching band world across the nation.”
To that end, this year’s national convention features keynote speakers Annalise Sinclair, a mental health advocate; and Kelly Addington and Becca Tieder, experts on sexual assault awareness and prevention and founders of the nonprofit One Student, an organization that provides students with resources to address sexual violence.
“I think it’s a focus for [Kappa Kappa Psi] because we know those are real issues, things that people deal with every day,” Awtrey said. “I think, for us, we want to make belonging a focus because we want to let everybody know that they have a place here in the band, in the fraternity, because everyone is welcome.”
Now that she’s in a leadership role, she said her hope is to be there for the next generation of students.
Kansas State University music education major Julia McCabe is taking on a leadership role at her local chapter this year and felt compelled to come to OSU to attend the 50th biennial conference. She said she is looking forward to keynote presentations, concerts and the kind of belonging and camaraderie that comes from coming together.
“I thought it would be important for me to come learn from people here and get to know other chapter members from around the country,” she said. “I think the campus is beautiful and super inviting.”
Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma national Executive Director Steve Nelson said the social aspect is a major pillar of what the organization provides students, but that’s not all.
“When they come to college and join one of our organizations, they do it, primarily I think in the beginning, for the social aspects,” he said. “But then, from that, they get experience with leadership, improved musicianship and that servant leadership opportunity. They serve their fellow band members as part of these organizations and help with the logistics of the band and provide a social atmosphere. In return, they learn skills that they can use later on in life.”
For many marching band students, Nelson said Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma are fertile ground for their first collegiate social circles.
“This is going to happen at OSU in a couple of weeks: The freshmen who are in the marching band are going to show up, and they’ll see Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma helping to organize and doing logistical support … and then they’ll start to meet these people and realize that it’s an organization they can join and have a social experience,” he said.
“And these chapters here, these are the Alpha chapters — this is where we were founded — and they each have 25-30 members this year. So, that’s a significant amount of the [marching band] freshmen who decided to join. So, it’s an appealing thing for them. And having the history of being founded here is something that all of our chapters talk about, but they talk about it differently here because it happened here.”
For more information about the Alpha chapters of Kappa Kappa Sigma and Tau Beta Sigma at OSU, visit okla.st/KKPsi. For more information about the Cowboy Marching Band, visit cmb.okstate.edu.
