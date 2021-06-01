No signs are a good sign in the eventual return to normalcy, but removing the remnants of COVID-19 pandemic precautions from Oklahoma State University will not be easy.
Ron Tarbutton, the chief of facilities management at OSU, says there are approximately 17,000 COVID-related signs placed around campus.
“Some of those are decals and stickers about wearing masks on entry doors, and one way in, one way out, one way up the stairs,” Tarbutton said. “And other signs around campus. COVID awareness and hand sanitizer, temperature monitoring stations — all those kind of things combined was about 17,000. That includes those that are on the floor for social distancing, as well.”
From stickers the size of a cookie to large floor labels that students and faculty can easily stand in, there is quite an array of decals to remove.
The signs were manufactured in the OSU facilities management sign shop. The university manufacturers corroborated with OSU brand management and marketing to keep the decals consistent.
Considering the signs were installed by many different people at differing times in multiple places, it is hard to estimate how long it took to put them up. Tarbutton expects the removal process to be more difficult than installation, but months-old planning could speed up efforts.
“We initially did record in spreadsheets where these signs were going up,” Tarbutton said. “It’s kind of gotten away from us a little bit, but we did start off with a pretty good list. We’re starting with that.”
Even the signs themselves were designed with removal in mind.
“The type of decals that we used were specifically chosen because they can be removed and they are not to leave much in the way of residue,” Tarbutton said. “But nothing is perfect.”
OSU employees will engage in wide-scale removal starting in June.
“We’ve hired some students to join in starting June 1,” Tarbutton said. “They’re going to really help go in a methodical way.”
The first signs to come down will be those requiring face masks. Signs designating particular doors as entrances or exits are next and up and down signs directing traffic in stairwells will follow.
Social distancing floor markers will be the next to go and stickers on desks will be the last to go.
The tools for workers will be a razor blade and citrus-based adhesive remover. Signs that have been taken down could need to be revisited.
“When we remove them from the carpeting or a tile floor, there could be residue that doesn’t show up until a little dust hits it,” Tarbutton said. “Then you’ll see a little dirty spot. We want to get that off.”
The goal will be to have everything gone by the return of students in the fall. With thousands of signs though, some things might slip through the cracks.
“It’s entirely possible, even likely, that a few might remain longer than we desire,” Tarbutton said. “There’s a lot of eyes and ears on campus and they’ll let us know. Because nobody wants to see a sign that says masks required and they know they don’t.”
With furniture also slated to be moved back to it’s usual spot, the OSU campus will look similar to its pre-pandemic state. Some additions, though, will stay.
“We’re leaving out our hand sanitizer dispenser stations,” Tarbutton said. “We’re going to continue to refill those through the summer and in the fall semester. The other thing, we got ten of the thermal imaging (temperature scanners). We’re going to leave those 10 devices out for people to use.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.