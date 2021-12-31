NOTEBOOK: OSU offense focused on attacking Notre Dame’s talented secondary

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – For all the talk leading into the Fiesta Bowl about Oklahoma State’s defense that had a historic season within its program – along with how it will manage without former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles – there is another defense that will take the field Saturday.
And it’s an equally impressive one.
The Notre Dame defense is top 10 among FBS programs in scoring average, as well, with the Fighting Irish allowing just 18.25 points per game – good enough for 10th, two spots behind the Cowboys.
“They are sound all the way across the board, not just the safeties. I'm talking about their defense as a group,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “They run well to the ball. They play hard. They are an aggressive defense.”
A lot of the attention for Notre Dame’s defense is in its secondary.
Though the Irish will be without one of their top safeties who has been injured for over a month and has elected to forego the bowl for draft preparations, the secondary has still been their top performing group.
Notre Dame’s defense is in the top 15 in the country in interceptions with 15 picks on the season.
“They do a lot of things on the backend that make it hard for a quarterback. So we have got our hands full with this group for sure,” Dunn said. “This is one of the better defenses that we have seen, without question. The safeties, they do a great job.”
When breaking down the film of the Notre Dame defense, Oklahoma State gadget receiver Brennan Presley had praise for how they attack each offense.
“They go man-to-man. If you're any DC, you want to go man-to-man, that means you have trust in your corners and safeties,” Presley said. “… I mean, we have a lot of confidence in ourselves, too. So it's just going to be mano a mano out there, most of the time.”
The Notre Dame defense has been relatively good in the passing game.
Only one opponent – North Carolina – had more than 300 yards of passing, though Purdue, Cincinnati and USC were within 10 yards of achieving that mark. The Irish secondary has given up only nine passing touchdowns this year – and only two games with more than one passing score.
With how the Notre Dame defense has played in the passing game, it has been a little more vulnerable in the running game. Opponents averaged 127 yards per game – though five opponents failed to even reach 100 yards rushing.
The return of a healthy Jaylen Warren for Oklahoma State – he said he was “100 percent” earlier in the week – should allow Oklahoma State’s offense to attack that run defense.
“He was our go-to guy all year long. To have him back and available for this game, at least so we think, that's going to make a difference,” Dunn said. “The kid is a great player, and he's a spark plug for our offense. And the kids love him and they rally around him. So, yes, it's a difference maker for us.”
Both coaches say camps are relatively clear of COVID
It appears the Fiesta Bowl will not be one of the several bowls that have been canceled due to COVID concerns growing over the past few weeks.
In the head coaches press conference Friday morning, both coaches were positive in how their respective camps have handled COVID protocols the past weeks.
According to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, “everybody” will be available for the Fiesta Bowl when talking about COVID concerns.
On the flip side, Mike Gundy said the team had a few positive cases prior to leaving Stillwater, but in the week since arriving in the Phoenix area, the Cowboys had just one positive case.
Status of OSU offensive contributors
Oklahoma State’s offense will be without one of its young, talented receivers for the final game of the season.
Gundy confirmed Friday morning that Blaine Green will not suit up for the game, instead allowing him to start the recovery process – from an injury Gundy did not want to make public – heading into the offseason.
Green was third on the team in receptions this season – trailing Tay Martin (70) and Brennan Presley (40) with 21 catches – and accounted for 314 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as a true freshman.
However, the offense will be getting a more healthy Jaylen Warren in the backfield.
Earlier in the week, Warren said he was “100 percent” and Gundy felt that to be true based on the practices this week in Arizona.
“I feel like he’s healthy for the first time, gosh, since the TCU game really,” Gundy said. “He’s back and feels pretty good and excited about him being able to play.
“As coaches, we always want our players that put forth the effort over a year to compete and finish the season full speed to give him a chance to go out there and play and have some fun. He’s doing really well this week.”
In the three games since the TCU contest, he combined for 29 carries and 93 yards, not getting any touches in the one drive he tried to play in the Big 12 title game.
Cowboy marching band fills in for Fighting Irish
Earlier in the week, the Notre Dame marching band made the decision to cancel plans to travel to Arizona amid the growing COVID concerns.
So in true Oklahoma State fashion, the Cowboy marching band showed some class in the form of music.
While performing at the Phoenix Zoo on Thursday evening, the OSU marching band played the Notre Dame fight song – having received the sheet music mere hours earlier.
Phoenix Zoo rhino predicts Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl
Chutti – a greater one-horned rhinoceros at the Phoenix Zoo – was a bit of a showman in his first appearance as the Phoenix Zoo’s animal to predict to the Fiesta Bowl.
The zoo has been holding the event for at least a decade – with tigers and orangutans being previous prognosticators –and elected to go with its nearly acquired rhino, which arrived at the Phoenix Zoo about six weeks ago, as this year’s special picker.
With boxes donning the Oklahoma State and Notre Dame logos sprayed with a blood orange scent, Chutti originally made his way toward the OSU-branded box – which was also closer to him. He nudged it off the log, and originally, those witnessing thought that meant he was choosing the Cowboys.
However, the rhino turned his attention to the Fighting Irish box, lifting it up into the air with his snub horn. He continued to tussle with the Notre Dame box for another five minutes – including taking it further into his enclosure away from the crowd watching him – shredding it into tiles while he just let the Oklahoma State box sit in the mud next to the log.
While Chutti is siding with the Vegas odds makers, which have the Fighting Irish narrowly favored against the Cowboys, the pick goes against the recent trend for Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. ND has lost its last four appearances in the Fiesta Bowl – including the last three being to OSU-branded opponents (Ohio State in 2006 and 2016, and Oregon State in 2001).
