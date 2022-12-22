Oklahoma State University will block access to TikTok on its wired and wireless networks and employees from using university-issued devices to access TikTok.
The University of Oklahoma banned the app Tuesday, and OSU took less than 24 hours to follow suit.
The ban is in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order, which prohibits employees of the State of Oklahoma from downloading or using the app on state-issued devices or networks and requires state networks to blacklist TikTok.
“We will not participate in helping the Chinese Communist Party gain access to government information,” Stitt posted to social media.
The ban will be implemented after grading submissions are closed so the network is not disrupted, according to an email sent to university employees.
The executive order does not prohibit individuals from using personal devices or personal cellular data or networks to access TikTok.
The university said additional information will be provided when the campus reopens after the holiday break.
ByteDance, a Chinese internet technology company, owns the social media platform, which consists of short-form video sharing. Republicans and Democrats alike worry about the C.C.P.’s ability to use the app to spy on Americans or amplify pro-China narratives.
More than 140 million people use TikTok monthly in the United States alone, the most in any country, according to a Senate Bill which aims to ban the app for federal government employees.
