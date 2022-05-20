Gina Peek has accepted the offer to serve as associate dean, Extension engagement and continuing education; and assistant director, Oklahoma State University Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences. She currently serves as interim of both roles. Pending final approval from the OSU A&M Board of Regents at its June meeting, Peek will assume her new position July 1.
“Gina’s experience both as a faculty member and interim program leader have prepared her well to advance Family Consumer Science Extension education in Oklahoma,” said Damona Doye, OSU Extension associate vice president. “She understands state needs and has strong relationships with Extension educators and volunteers. She brings great enthusiasm for our land-grant mission, and I applaud her aim to ensure that we have the premier FCS program in the country.”
During her career at OSU, Peek has taught several classes, served as associate department head of Design, Housing and Merchandising in the College of Education and Human Sciences, authored many publications and fact sheets, and served as a student advisor and mentor.
Peek has written publications and manuscripts, served as a guest lecturer and been invited to present at national, regional and state professional meetings.
“I keep thinking of the OSU Extension tagline, ‘Extension Education Everywhere for Everyone,’” Peek said. “FCS is a great team with strong relationships. Together we will move the program forward and reach our goals. The future is bright.”
Peek earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin with a double major in art history and French, her master’s degree and doctoral degree in historic preservation and housing and consumer economics from the University of Georgia, respectively.
OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state’s 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.
