Keaton Marie Carter was getting ready to do some homework when she received an email from the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association.
She and Manoj Jagadeesh were chosen as the only OSU Outstanding Seniors for the 2022-2023 academic year from Stillwater.
“I was honestly shocked,” Carter said. “I have worked really hard in my studies, but I never thought I would be selected for an award like this one. I feel truly honored to join a group of incredibly accomplished students as an Outstanding Senior.”
Carter and Jagadeesh were among 21 students chosen for this award, which recognizes seniors showing excellence through their academic achievement, campus and community involvement. Students are also recognized for their academic, athletic or extracurricular honors or awards, in addition to their scholarships and work ethic while at OSU.
Carter, an industrial engineering major, just returned from a study abroad class that went to Morocco and Spain, studying the way those countries focus on diversity, equality and inclusion and gender norms.
“I have lived overseas, so it wasn't quite like a culture shock for me,” Carter said. "But I always really enjoyed traveling, seeing new places, experiencing different foods.”
They focused more on cultural events than actual class time. The group toured markets in Morocco, studied the architecture of a cathedral’s rooftop and toured a train-making factory in Spain.
“You can see the similarities or differences between our own culture versus other cultures, and I think that's sometimes a learning curve,” Carter said. “But I think it's really helpful as I get ready to work, to know how to work with a bunch of different people.”
Carter is a hard worker, and her accomplishments show that.
She served as a secretary, K-12 outreach head and member of the philanthropy for College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology Student Council. She was a part of the CEAT Scholars program and the Society of Women Engineers, treasurer of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers and vice president of the Latter-Day Saint Student Association.
She volunteered at Our Daily Bread and Into the Streets.
She is a two-time Wentz Research Scholar and is the recipient of the Cowboy Academy Leadership award, a degree from the Honors College and Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. Honors Scholarship.
She received the inaugural Outstanding Learning Assistant Award for the Department of Mathematics.
Since her sophomore year, she has worked as a learning assistant helping with math classes that met five days a week, leading class for two. She said loved being in front of the students and helping explain math concepts to them.
“I enjoy interacting with students ,and it has given me a purpose as I have completed my degree,” Carter said. “I have worked hard to do a good job and to be recognized for it makes me feel like my work has actually helped students be successful in math courses.”
After her freshman year, she took 18 months off to serve a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in France and Belgium, where she taught English and volunteered at a food bank for refugees.
Even though she was born and raised in Stillwater, Carter said she sometimes felt a little out of place.
“In high school it was really hard for me because I wasn't an athlete and my parents weren't from Stillwater,” Carter said. “It's hard to stand out in an environment like that and going to a big university and being able to stand out made me feel like I'm able to accomplish something.”
Carter said when she left high school she worried that she wasn’t going to accomplish anything with her life. She sometimes felt that she “wasn’t good enough.”
“Some people (say), you’re just lucky,” Carter said. “No, I work really hard. People don't see that.”
After graduation, Carter plans to work at Walmart as an automation engineer, helping to improve processes inside a regional distribution center.
Jagadeesh, a microbiology and molecular biology major, served as President of Pre-Health Club, was a student ambassador for the microbiology department and was a member of the President’s Leadership Council and the American Medical Student Association.
He was recognized as a 2022 Senior of Significance and Young Investigator of the Year. He was a Student Employee of the Year finalist, Niblack Research Scholar, Life Science Freshman Research Scholar and an OSU Employee of the Month.
He volunteered at Our Daily Bread, Into the Streets and was a peer mentor through the mentor collective on campus.
“Being a student at OSU has been a great experience,” Jagadeesh said. “It has allowed me to grow as a person and helped prepare me to achieve my future goals. I am thankful to have been a part of the OSU family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.