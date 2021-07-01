Multiple first responder agencies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon at North Western Road and West McElroy Road.
The initial scanner traffic said there were multiple vehicles involved with multiple injuires, but once on scene officers determined that wasn't the case.
Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby said the collision is still being investigated by the Oklahoma State University Police Department.
OSUPD was assisted by Stillwater Police Department, Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet.
