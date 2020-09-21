Multiple first responders were dispatched Monday afternoon to North Western Road and West McElroy Road for an injury wreck.
Oklahoma State University Police responded to the scene, since it was in their jurisdiction.
While on scene, two women could be seen getting into the LifeNet ambulance. One was transported on a gurney and the other was able to walk with the paramedics.
At least two vehicles were involved and had damage done to their vehicles. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
OSUPD was assisted by LifeNet and Stillwater Fire Department.
