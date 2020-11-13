Oklahoma State University Police are canvassing video surveillance after the Theta Pond sculpture was found destroyed Wednesday.
The sculpture depicted a young boy fishing, and was carved by Clayton Coss in 2016.
Public Information Officer at OSU, Shannon Rigsby sent out a press release asking for anyone with information to contact the campus police.
“Steve Dobbs, director of Landscape Services, said the sculpture suffered limited damage around Sept. 28. The fishing pole was missing and one of the legs was also broke,” the release said.
The press release said Coss was planning on coming to fix the broken fishing pole next week.
Unfortunately the damage that was found Wednesday will not be repairable.
Landscaping crew in the area noticed an overwhelming amount of damage to the sculpture.
“The bill of the cap was knocked off with a blunt object. The cap and face are believed to have been battered and chipped with an edged blade. The left leg, which had previously been reattached with screws, was broken off. The leg and other broken pieces were not located in the area,” the release said.
The person or persons involved in the destruction of the sculpture could face felony charges, due to the cost of the sculpture.
The release said it was “just shy of $5,000.” The artwork was paid for by donor contributions to the Campus Beautification Fund.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSU Police Department at 405-744-6523.
Students, faculty and staff can also submit a tip using the Rave Guardian app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.