In addition to the marquee events that make up its season, Oklahoma State University’s McKnight Center for the Performing Arts provides an array of opportunities for the community to enjoy performances at little to no cost.
A slate of events over the next few weeks offer entertainment, education and activities for the whole family.
People are invited to join certified instructors for Yoga in the Plaza at 6-7 p.m. on Monday nights and Zumba in the Plaza at 6-7 p.m. on Thursday nights through October. The classes are free and open to the public.
On Sunday, the OSU Family Concert series presents Doktor Kaboom. David Epley portrays Doktor Kaboom, an over-the-top German physicist, in an original interactive science comedy show. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be ordered at mcknightcenter.org.
The Michael and Anne Greenwood School of Music has scheduled a string of musical performances at the McKnight Center through early November. Tickets for most performances, including faculty recitals, are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $7 for students, but admission to student recitals is free.
On Thursday, the OSU Symphony Orchestra presents “Made in America,” a selection of music that celebrates America’s frontier, including John William’s Overture to “The Cowboys”, Virgil Thomson’s Suite from “The Plow that Broke the Plains” and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 “Romantic.”
The OSU Jazz Ensembles and Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Soprano Olivia Smith presents her senior recital in the McKnight Center Recital Hall at the same time.
Soprano Katie Nichols will present her senior recital at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Greenwood School of Music professor of clarinet Babette Belter and Julie McCoy, professor of vocal studies, will present a faculty recital Oct. 1.
Professor of Saxophone Johnny Salinas will present a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Other upcoming performances include the Bluestem Blaze faculty woodwind recital on Oct. 12, the OSU Wind ensemble Oct. 14, the Opera Music Review Oct. 19, the OSU Symphonic Band Oct. 21, the OSU Percussion Ensemble Oct. 31 and the First Cowboy of OSU Concert Nov. 1.
The McKnight Center kicks off its season Oct. 8 with Tim McGraw. Season tickets are still available.
