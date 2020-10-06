Oswalt set for hearing this week after Tuesday pretrial

Earl Oswalt Jr.,56, of Stillwater appeared in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial before Judge Stephen Kistler.
Oswalt was charged with second-degree murder in 2019, after a local woman was reported missing.
It has been alleged that Oswalt threw the woman's body over the Cimmarron River, and she has still not been found.
The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent. Oswalt is being represented by Jarrod Stevenson.
During court Tuesday, a motion hearing date was set so the court could discuss three statemnets made by Oswalt while in custody.
He is currently set for a jury trial later this month.
The state was ordered to provide the court with copies of statements made by Oswalt while in custody.
His motion hearing is set for 2 p.m. Friday.
