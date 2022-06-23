Clay Billman, a local birder and wildlife photographer, enjoys finding unique birds to photograph and share with friends. He was enjoying his time at the Teal Ridge Wetlands – which he does at last once a week – when he observed a family of otters swimming around, something he said he’s never seen before.
Billman said he’d seen tons of different “critters” out there, so when he saw the otters, he initially thought it was a beaver until he had a closer look through his camera lens.
“They were longer and sleeker and kind of doing these little humps in the water and diving under the water. and I’m like, holy cow, those are otters, you know, and I hadn’t seen any otters in Oklahoma really, so it was a surprise. “
Although Billman found it unusual, Jared Davis, a furbearer biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said river otters aren’t uncommon in Oklahoma nor Payne County.
“Especially along the Cimarron River. So southern Payne County between Perkins, Langston and the Coyle area,” Davis said.
Jessica Torres, Founder of Nature’s Vein Wildlife Rescue, which manages the Teal Ridge Wetlands wasn’t surprised but said they tend to be secretive and aren’t usually together in large groups.
“Perhaps secretive is just the word we use to describe them because we don’t see them very often,” Torres said. “Though that is because they are mostly nocturnal and spend most of their time in the water. So what we usually see are just a few precious glimpses here and there.”
Davis said last year there were four individual otters harvested from Payne County. He said since the river otter is a “lookalike” to the European otter, they must be tagged, which means ODWC keeps a record of all river otters.
“The European River otter is considered threatened. and really, the only way to distinguish the two is by location or locality of harvest,” he said. “So they have to be marked with a carcass tag when they’re harvested. and that’s a federal regulation, so we have good information on their harvest.”
Billman – and some friends – went out looking for the unusual find a couple of times, but the otters were nowhere to be found.
“And I’ve been out there a few times since with no otter sightings. So kind of a family of four, I presume, frolicking around in the murky red water,” he said.
Davis said if someone spots an otter, leave them alone and enjoy them from a distance, which is what Billman did.
Billman said he walked along the wooden bridge to get a closer photograph when the otters “felt his presence.”
“I could hear them kind of grunting and making their strange noises. But they did not come back out again after they swam under the deck,” he said.
Davis said otters are nice to watch, but they sometimes wreak havoc on the fish population, causing people to file complaints.
“They eat pretty much anything that they can fit in their mouth. They are very good at catching fish, so in small ponds that are stocked, they can cause a problem, but that’s what they do,” Davis said ... “They eat the fish ... so there are nuisance issues with people who have stocked ponds on their property.”
Davis said otters can travel on both land and water, and it doesn’t have to be a large body of water. He said ODWC received several calls after Oklahoma experienced several days of rain.
“We actually got a lot of reports about otters in areas that weren’t river systems ... they were actually going up impoundments and going into small creeks and areas like that, where the water had risen,” he said.
Davis said river otters are unique because, in the 1980s, they had to be reintroduced in the state. Since then, he said, otters have taken their territory back. He described them as success stories.
“They’ve pretty much expanded back into their historic ranges in most areas of the state,” he said. “So, it’s kind of been neat to see.”
