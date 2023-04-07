The University of Oklahoma has sent out an all-clear alert saying no threat was found after nearly an hour and a half following an active-shooter alert that went to OU’s social media.
OU had ordered a shelter-in-place on the Norman campus as police investigate a possible shots fired.
Earlier, at 9:24 p.m., OU sent out the alert of an active shooter.
“OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval,” the social media post read. “Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”
About 20 minutes later, a post read that OU’s Police Department was investigating the scene as a “possible shots fired” on the Norman campus and asked people to avoid the South Oval area.
News reports showed a large police presence on campus, but there was no confirmation of shooting or potential victims. The OU Daily, the University’s student newspaper reported that a SWAT team was called to the scene to clear buildings.
Around 10:55 p.m., OU lifted the shelter in place.
“OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR,” the post read. “After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled.”
