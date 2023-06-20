The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a tuition increase for the third year in a row. The OSU/A&M Board of Regents, meanwhile, approved a budget that will see tuition and mandatory fees remain flat for both in-state and out-of-state students for the second straight year.
The Oklahoma Legislature dedicated more than $1 billion to higher education this year, and Senate education leaders called on OU to reconsider the Regents’ decision in a press release.
“The higher education system just received the largest increase in appropriations in recent history,” said Senate education chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. “For any university to turn around and immediately raise tuition on students is absurd. At a time when young adults are considering the value proposition of a degreed program, saddling students and families with more debt increases the likelihood of students seeking alternative pathways for their career.”
Pugh called for a freeze on tuition and fees for public colleges and universities in the 2022 legislative session with Senate Bill 363, but the bill ultimately stalled.
“I hope students and parents who are shouldering this burden will call their senators and representatives to begin the conversation surrounding these continuous tuition increases by the universities,” Pugh said. “At a time when Oklahoma businesses need a skilled and educated workforce more than ever, we should be doing everything in our power to lower the cost of educational attainment, not raise it.”
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said the tuition increase and fees is part of the university's Strategic Plan in 2020.
"Since that time, we have made foundational investments that are recalibrating our future in ways that will change lives in abundance for generations to come," Harroz said. "We’re very proud of the progress we’ve made, but to maximize OU’s potential, together we must do much more. The new budget will provide the necessary resources to amplify the world-class experience our students seek when they come to OU.”
In his remarks, Harroz said the university continues its commitment to making an OU education available to all, which is a key tenet of the Strategic Plan.
“Asking students and families to contribute more is not something we take lightly, so we’ve taken deliberate steps in recent years to alleviate the impact as we continue to prioritize need-based aid,” he said.
OU has increased tuition waivers to students by 48%, or $20 million in the past five years.
The University of Oklahoma administration and the OU Regents said they approach decisions around tuition increases cautiously and with Oklahoma families in mind.
"At OU, we are committed to providing an education that is excellent, affordable and accessible to anyone with the will and ability to pursue it," the administration told the News Press. "With that in mind, over the past five years, the annual net tuition and fee costs for freshmen have decreased 5.9% for Oklahoma residents and increased less than 1% for nonresidents."
Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, is the vice chair of the Senate education appropriations subcommittee. She said the university’s continued increase in tuition harms the state’s workforce and its critical occupations.
“I was extremely frustrated to see this rate increase less than a month after the Legislature gave higher education a 14.9 percent increase in its budget," Thompson said. “I strongly suggest the University of Oklahoma find creative ways to save money over burdening future generations of Oklahomans with more debt.”
Thompson is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. She said supports The University in a variety of ways, and believes in the value of an education from OSU.
“As a business owner, if I raise the prices of the services I provide, our customers will look for a more cost effective alternative and go elsewhere,” Thompson said. “To keep our clientele base strong, we find ways to ensure our services are affordable.”
Comparatively, OSU revealed a plan that includes specific goals to increase student access, affordability, retention and enrollment while addressing society’s most pressing challenges.
“Oklahoma State is on a positive trajectory with the system-wide strategy that will increase student enrollment, help address the state's workforce challenges, expand research capabilities and improve access for students," OSU President Kayse Shrum said. "A key part of making these things possible is our commitment to financial stewardship as reflected in the budget accepted by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents. There are opportunities ahead to work together and make a difference for the state, industry and our students. We look forward to continuing our partnership and our remarkable momentum.”
OSU Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Joe Weaver said fiduciary stewardship has been a consistent focus for OSU leadership and one that has allowed OSU to maintain its “high grade credit rating."
“Visionary leadership and our commitment to sound budgeting have ensured the financial health of the OSU System, which will continue to open doors for sustainable expansion of campus facilities and future growth,” Weaver said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.