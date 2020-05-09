Gerri Petty understands the importance of volunteering in today’s quarantined landscape.
Petty, a math lecturer at Oklahoma State University, has been volunteering at the Our Daily Bread food pantry in Stillwater since it opened. Before Stillwater’s emergency proclamations went into effect, Petty spent her Tuesdays and Thursdays volunteering at Our Daily Bread.
“I think in the time we are in right now everybody wants to help in any way they can,” Petty said. “This is just one way that I can. But you can see it all over that people are pulling together and making masks and making signs for the health care workers and stuff like that … So I felt like I could still come and volunteer whereas we have lost a lot of the normal volunteers.”
To comply with social distancing guidelines, volunteers have been limited at Our Daily Bread. In the past, it had about 15- 25 volunteers Monday–Thursday and sometimes Friday. Now, Our Daily Bread allows only 15 volunteers on its Tuesday and Thursday schedule, creating an almost 70 person reduction in weekly volunteers.
Volunteer coordinator Ben Watson said the number of volunteers cut might be more than that.
“Looking at the entire operation, we probably had around a hundred volunteers come in and out,” Watson said. “We would have volunteer groups every week and now we do not have any of that.”
Watson said Our Daily Bread has added an age restriction its volunteers as well to keep at-risk people home. People 65 or older are not able to volunteer, which was a majority of Our Daily Bread’s volunteer staff before the pandemic. This has brought new volunteers.
“A lot of people have reached out saying that they cannot volunteer but asking how they can help,” Watson said.
Our Daily Bread is typically open four days a week, Monday–Thursday, in a grocery store setting. To comply with city ordinance, federal guidelines and CDC recommendations, Our Daily Bread is open Tuesdays 2-6 p.m. and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People may drive through to get their food, which means people who come to the food pantry do not get a choice in the food they receive.
Instead of getting a choice in food, boxes of predetermined food are distributed to families in their cars based on the size of the household. Every family receives at least one box of nonperishable items, a box of freezer goods and cooler items, and a box of produce and bread.
Watson said the staff at Our Daily Bread was fearful there would be backlash from the community once it decided to move to a box system of distributing food.
“I think it can be a hard pill to swallow if you get certain items that maybe you hate or maybe you are allergic to,” Watson said. “I know we have certain customers who do have certain allergies and we just cannot help that to the degree that we did prior to all of this.
“But, surprisingly, the response has been a lot more gratitude, and maybe I just have toned out the negative. But a lot of it has been people that are just so gracious for the fact that we are still open and we are still serving and we are still providing a lot of food.”
Petty said it is frustrating to know not everyone is getting what he or she want but understands the importance of people getting the food they need.
“They are still getting the food, it is just that they do not get to choose it,” Petty said. “Which is too bad because I know there is probably a lot more waste. I know there would be in my household.”
Our Daily Bread receives its food from the regional food bank in Oklahoma City and through a retail recovery program with local retailers. Retail recovery is extra surplus food from local grocery stores.
Becky Taylor, executive director of Our Daily Bread, said before the pandemic about 25% of food came from retail recovery and about 75% came from the regional food bank. Now, because of consumer hoarding in stores like Walmart, about 10% of food is coming from the retail recovery program and 90% is coming from the regional food bank.
“There is plenty (of food) right now for us,” Taylor said. “It is just some things often are not available to us.”
Because of this, Our Daily Bread sometimes has to rely on the community for certain products. On March 24, Our Daily Bread asked for canned proteins, cereal and crackers on its Facebook page. Taylor said the community definitely stepped up and brought in the products Our Daily Bread needed.
“That was because, at the time, (those foods) were not available through the region food bank,” Taylor said. “It changes each week what is available, but (the regional food bank) has increased their efforts to assure that their agencies still have a lot of access to good food.
“But I do want to stress that we have enough food so there is not a fear of us running out of food right now.”
Taylor said guests are still getting a lot of produce, eggs and dairy products.
Tabitha Taylor, Our Daily Bread’s resource manager, said there has never been a time Our Daily Bread has run out of food since she has been there.
“We were thinking maybe the food supply would slow,” Tabitha Taylor said. “We get donations form Walmart and Aldi’s and all of those things. So we are still getting lots of food.”
Because of the government shutdowns, several people in Stillwater find themselves out of a job. Because of this, Our Daily Bread has begun to see an increase in the number of new people coming for food.
Program Manager Emma Woolard said before the pandemic Our Daily Bread was averaging about five new people a day. In the three weeks Our Daily Bread has moved to a drive-thru system, the number of new people has increased.
“Last week we were averaging about 15 new people who have never been here before and never gotten groceries before,” Woolard said. “So, it’s already increasing a lot. People are having to come who have lost their jobs or cannot work anymore.”
Because of the limitations in volunteers and hours, the five paid staff members at Our Daily Bread have had to change what they do in their daily jobs.
Watson said he is having to do things he has never done.
“A lot of things like working in the cooler and freezer, I hardly did that except I would oversee volunteers during that time,” Watson said. “But now we are kind of doing more of the hands-on work rather than facilitating it. As a result, our jobs have mainly been just packaging and distributing boxes … So, a lot our lives have become boxes for sure.”
Watson said these changes have been made with the mentality that Our Daily Bread’s guests need to be fed, and Our Daily Bread is going to make sure those people are fed.
Other changes have also been made to the type of resources Our Daily Bread offers.
Resource manager Tabitha Taylor is in charge of having classes for those struggling with poverty, including classes on finance, cooking and exercise. Those have had to be postponed until the pandemic is over.
“It is hard (to not do the classes),” Tabitha Taylor said. “It has definitely been a change. But right now, I think it is just like survival mode of this is what needs to be done for the community, and so those things can wait. What is most important right now is what we do every day, which is feeding people.”
Regardless of all the change, Becky Taylor said Our Daily Bread would not be able to complete its mission of feeding Stillwater if it were not for the Stillwater Community.
“Our community has been amazing through this,” Becky Taylor said. “The amount of increased financial donations that people have given us, the food that people have dropped off, the well wishes that our community has given our small staff. It has all been amazing and really encouraging at this time. So, I just really appreciate the fact that the Stillwater community is one that really loves big and that really, when there is a need expressed, step up and do what they can to help.”
Tabitha Taylor said it has been encouraging to watch the Stillwater community rise to the occasion to help those in need.
“It is a really stressful time for a lot of people,” Tabitha Taylor said. “But it gives me hope and encouragement to see the volunteers that come in and risk their health and their family’s health to help these people who have been losing their jobs. So, amongst all of the darkness, this is like a glimmer of hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.