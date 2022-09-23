Hot on the heels of its fifth birthday celebration, Payne County’s resource center Our Daily Bread held its annual fundraising gala Thursday evening at Stillwater Community Center.
This year’s event was completely different than in years past. Instead of a formal sit-down dinner, the “Top Chef” inspired evening saw five local chefs preparing full meals using only items from Our Daily Bread’s food pantry. The carefully crafted dishes from these chefs delighted taste buds throughout the community center as gala guests got to sample all of the food and even vote for their favorites.
Competing chefs were Personal Chef, Audra Carter, Meditations caterer, Drew Williamson, Professional Chef, Hawk Lin, owner of Good Little Eater, Sarah Ramsay and Godofredo’s owner, Geoff Beasley – who was awarded Top Chef of the evening.
Each competitor had to create a specialty dish with ingredients they hand selected from Our Daily Bread’s grocery store market. These recipes were made into cards that will be available to guests who utilize Our Daily Bread to showcase different meal options.
This annual fundraiser is the main source of donations for Our Daily Bread. Aside from the food pantry, this resource center also provides SNAP sign-ups, expanded Medicaid sign-ups, a Red Pantry (feminine hygiene supplies), Pet Food Pantry, Little Library, Nutrition and Finance classes, children’s birthday party packs, and most recently a hair salon was established to offer guests complimentary haircuts on their shopping day.
Our Daily Bread also conducts on-site hearing and vision screenings, blood pressure checks, hosts job fairs and helps with housing. They also have a mobile market that travels to the OSU campus, as well as surrounding towns in Payne County.
