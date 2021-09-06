COVID-19 precautions has led to the cancellation or postponements of a few more Stillwater-related events.
Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center announced the cancellation of its major fundraising event. The Serving Hope Gala was originally scheduled for Thursday.
In a letter to sponsors and volunteers, ODB Capacity Manager Melissa Tuck said the current COVID-19 situation called for the event’s cancellation.
“With the city of Stillwater being in a state of medical emergency and the current COVID crisis, we feel it is best to keep our donors, volunteers, and guests as safe as possible,” she wrote. “The gifts we receive at our annual gala make up a large portion of our budget which makes our job of feeding the people of Payne County possible. We are asking you to consider donating to support our mission.”
A donation link can be found at ourdailybreadstillwater.org.
“Please know that COVID-19 affects us all, but none more than the most vulnerable in our community,” she said. “These are the people we serve. These are the people you support through your gifts.
“As always, we are so grateful for your support. Please stay safe.”
The Friends of the Library has postponed its annual Used Book Sale, which was scheduled for later this month at the Expo Center.
The Friends plan to have the book sale next year, but will also have a few mini-sales at the library during fall and winter, according to Stillwater Public Library Director Stacy DeLano.
Not a Stillwater, event, but an event featuring two Stillwater figures, the Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation has moved its banquet to 2022. Two Stillwater men were being honored, Capt. David Arthur Peters posthumously and Vice Admiral Sean Averall Pybus.
