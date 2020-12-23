Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center has announced Stillwater’s Rachael Condley as its new executive director.
Condley replaces Becky Taylor, who resigned to take a job with the City of Stillwater’s Innovation Department. Taylor was the first-ever executive director of the newly formed regional food pantry.
Our Daily Bread serves low-income residents of Payne County with food needs and other services.
“Rachael is a longtime Stillwater resident who knows our community and its needs very well,” Andrew Ranson, Our Daily Bread board president said. “We are very excited for her to join the team.”
Rachael is an experienced nutritionist with extensive leadership qualifications and will be coming to Our Daily Bread from Keystone Food Service where she was a Vice President of Operations.
“When the opportunity of this position was shared with me I just couldn’t stop thinking about it,“ Condley said. “ I was very happy in my current job, but I felt such a strong pull toward this position. It became clear through the our discussions over time that my education and experience would help me to assist with this organization that I have admired for so long. Every interaction I’ve had through the process made me feel more and more like I’ve been led to this.”
Our Daily Bread began serving guests in 2017 under Taylor’s leadership.
“I gave ODB the very best of me,” Taylor said. “I am humbly proud of the work we were able to do and honored to be surrounded by so many wonderful people. Rachael’s unique set of skills makes her a wonderful choice for this position and I look forward watching her help ODB thrive.”
Food insecurity affects about one in five households in Payne County. Just this Tuesday, ODB recently served 253 households ahead of the Christmas holiday. Since implementing COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, the center has been distributing food via drive-thru on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as the third Saturday of each month. Due to the holiday, the next distribution will be Dec. 29.
“I have no doubt this will be a challenging and rewarding position,” Condley said.“ But working with this team of employees and volunteers and helping our community makes this a dream job. I’m beyond excited to serve.”
For more information about programs and services at Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center serves see their website: OurDailyBreadStillwater.org.
