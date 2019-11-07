Christmas came early at Our Daily Bread in Stillwater on Wednesday.
Smiling volunteers looked like children gathered around the tree on Christmas morning as 28 pallets of dry goods were unloaded. The donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints headquarters in Utah was “the largest food donation ever given to Our Daily Bread,” according to Becky Taylor, executive director.
This is one of three deliveries to Oklahoma agencies by the church. Other agencies receiving large humanitarian donations include Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma City and Broken Arrow Neighbors in Tulsa.
Zack Wilson, operations manager, was thrilled to see canned peaches and flour –two products they rarely have on their shelves.
Taylor said that ODB served over 1,400 households in October representing over 3500 individuals in Payne County. “Lots of our neighbors will benefit. Anyone that is food insecure: kids, single parents, families, OSU students, veterans, homeless, people on a fixed income, anyone,” Taylor said.
Established in 2017, Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, addresses underlying issues that come with hunger to help Payne County residents step out of poverty. It combined several local food pantries to fight food insecurity and enlists the help of countless volunteers to serve its patrons.
Becky Taylor shares that the following are always needed:
• Dozen-sized egg cartons
• Plastic and paper bags
• Your time
• Community Partners
• Food Donations
• Hygiene Products for #TamponTuesday
Regular clients must meet income eligibility requirements, provide proof of residence in Payne County and bring a government-issued ID for all household members on their first visit. Guests may shop once every 30 days. Emergency food assistance is given to any walk-in client.
Our Daily Bread is a client-choice food bank allowing guests to choose the foods they prefer for their families. Guests are treated with dignity and respect. Friendly volunteers assist guests on the shopping floor and help load their groceries into vehicles.
Shopping Hours:
Monday1-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday3-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Thursday9-11:30 a.m.
FridayClosed
3rd Saturday9-11:30 a.m.
SundayClosed
Last month, an additional shopping session was conducted for college students and OSU (and NOC) staff members. 130 people were assisted. ODB resources are available to college students and staff who meet the same requirements as their other clients. The next OSU Night is Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m. The bus will run from 5:30-8:30 between the Student Union and ODB.
The Food Bank’s main resource will always be grocery assistance, but they also provide classes and connections to help our neighbors break the cycle of poverty. The organization’s services and programs include grocery assistance, community garden, managing diabetes classes, baby mobile and SNAP Benefits sign up, cooking classes and financial literacy classes.
Did you know each household of one goes home with about $100 worth of groceries? To donate, text “GIVE” to 405-351-7171 or mail donations to P.O.Box 1721, Stillwater, OK 74076. Ninety-five cents of every dollar given goes to programs at Our Daily Bread! Product donations can be dropped off to their location at 701 E. 12th Avenue.
