The Stillwater Public Library is canceling the Storywalk Family Fun Night at Strickland Park on Thursday, July 21 and the outdoor film screening on Friday, July 22, due to extreme heat conditions.
The Storywalks at both Strickland and Couch Park remain open during park hours for families to enjoy at their convenience, and the stories are changed regularly.
The library will schedule more outdoor movie screenings this fall. The library apologizes for the inconvenience to families planning to attend the events and encourages the community to check for updates about the status of programs at library.stillwater.org and follow the library on social media channels @StillwaterOKLib.
