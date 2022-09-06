Federal funding administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board is providing a $6 million loan to help cover the cost of major improvements and upgrades to Stillwater’s sewer system.
According to a SUA report, part of the project involves replacing reinforced concrete pipes located at and upstream from the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
More than 8,200 feet of collector lines measuring 42-48 inches in diameter will be replaced, as well as a 30-inch pipe originally installed in 1962 that stretches across Boomer Creek in an aerial crossing near Main Street and 15th Avenue. A new 10-inch pipe will connect some of the new and existing lines.
An 18-inch drain line at the treatment plant will also be replaced.
Deterioration on the interior of the concrete pipes – found when the pipe was inspected by running a camera through it – contributed to a 2015 collapse in a portion of the sewer system known as the South Sanitary Sewer Interceptor according to a project update from the City of Stillwater.
Previous failures in those lines that serve southern and central Stillwater have caused expensive emergency repairs, engineering consultant Tetra Tech said in its report.
In addition to the pipe replacements, a lift station will be replaced to improve system efficiency and reduce operating costs.
The system upgrades were designed by Tetra Tech to meet anticipated needs for the year 2055 with an estimated population of 116,090.
It is also intended to prevent stormwater and runoff from infiltrating the system, because during heavy rains that excess water can overwhelm the waste water treatment plant and make treatment less effective.
The project was originally authorized in 2017, with a budget of $400,000 for design, but was put on hold in 2019 when other capital improvements took priority. Preliminary design was completed in 2020 and the loan application was approved in 2021.
Construction is anticipated to begin this year and be completed some time in fiscal year 2024.
In an email announcing the award, Joe Freeman, Chief of OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, said the loan will be financed through the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
It includes $5 million from Congressional Directed Spending – federal funding that is budgeted for a specific area at the request of a Senator or member of Congress – and $1 million that will be forgiven.
OWRB has put more than $5.8 billion into loans and grants to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Oklahoma since 1983, the agency said.
The financing will enable the City of Stillwater and its customers to save more than $2.5 million over the course of the loan, compared to traditional financing, Freeman said. To secure the loan, a lien will be placed on revenues to be collected by the SUA.
