Pandemic is having wide-ranging impact on food industry

One of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has been the food industry. From restaurants to meat producers, the impact has been felt across Oklahoma and the United States.
The Oklahoma Restaurant Association reports that eight million employees have been furloughed or laid off, which is two out of every three restaurant jobs in the country.
Chuck Willoughby, manager, business and marketing relations for Oklahoma State University’s Food and Agricultural Products Center, said the exact impact of COVID-19 in the food industry is mostly speculation. Willoughby and other experts at FAPC recently released a report on the impact of the pandemic on the state’s food industry.
The total negative impact could be a potential loss of 3,650 jobs and $115.5 million income in food processing, 21,826 jobs and $529,753,947 income in foodservice and 2,585 jobs and $67,517,675 income in food retail. Job losses and lost sales in the restaurant industry have come at a higher pace than those in other industries affected by the pandemic.
“This is so different than anything we’ve had before,” Willoughby said. “We’ve used these impact models in the past to predict negative impacts. It’s just such a different animal, the usual economic predictors don’t apply.”
When it comes to some of the impacts COVID-19 has on the food industry, one is on the employees of meat processing plants. Many of these types of jobs have people working in close proximity to one another, and the lack of personal protective equipment available has made it more difficult to keep these employees safe.
On Monday, there were 116 coronavirus cases discovered at Seaboard Foods in Guymon. According to The Oklahoman, the facility produces more than 4.2 million pounds of pork products per day with more than 2,500 employees.
“One of the biggest things I think that they’re finding is it’s difficult keeping their workers protected, because of a shortage of personal protective equipment,” Willoughby said. “Some of the processors, they can’t really get much further apart than elbow-to-elbow, and so they’ve invested in shields to try to help the situation. When you have a percentage of people go on sick leave, and you don’t really have anywhere to pull from to replace them. Usually a temp service is not where you can get those kinds of skills. So sickness within a plant is going to have an impact.”
But while some meat producers may have a larger than normal stock of meat at a facility, there has been some creative maneuverings to still find a way to sell the products.
“Something that we’re already seeing is that there are livestock producers that are now selling directly to customers,” Willoughby said. “If you can’t get it at the grocery store, you can get a quarter or side of beef and get that for your freezer. We operate a USDA sanctioned facility on the second floor, and they’ve been harvesting beef for some of the producers that sell at the farmers markets, so we’re getting calls daily. There are also people wondering if we can harvest their animal because they have people who want to buy.”
Willoughby also said he believes a meat shortage is possible in Stillwater, but hasn’t seen that be the case quite yet. He said when major meat plants lose even a few days, it can cause a major interruption in the supply chain.
The full report published by the Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center can be viewed by visiting: http://fapc.biz/expertise/resources/COVIDImpactReportMay2020.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.