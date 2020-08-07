OKLAHOMA CITY — Days away from the start of school, Amy Davis is still struggling to figure out how she’ll balance her full-time job and her children’s education.
“It’s caused many sleepless nights, and lots of anxiety,” said Davis, whose 13- and 10-year-old children are enrolled in Deer Creek Public Schools north of Oklahoma City.
Her local school district has adopted a blended education model where her children will attend class in person two days a week and complete the rest remotely. The plan is designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing class sizes.
But it’s been left up to Davis, a widowed, single mother, to figure out how to balance the child care and the educational support her children will need the remaining three weekdays while she’s working.
COVID-19 has upended the traditional school model where children typically spend the majority of their parents’ working hours in the classroom.
As a growing number of districts implement nontraditional schedules or mandate virtual school, education advocates said some parents are facing the difficult dilemma of how to tackle the unexpected full-time responsibilities of educating their children while continuing to financially support their families.
Parents note few state and federal programs in place to support families of children above preschool age. There is even less financial support available for parents who now suddenly have to step out of workforce to care for school-aged children.
Davis said she’s lucky that her job will allow her to work one day a week at home. Her children will be able to go to class twice a week, but she still must contend with two more days. One night, she may have to teach them before bedtime.
“It’s a lot of panicking, and I worry about the fact that my kids, and all kids are going to be so far behind,” she said.
Her teen already has his own studies, so she doesn’t want to burden him with the child care responsibilities too. Her parents are older and particularly susceptible to COVID-19, so she doesn’t want to call on them unless she’s out of options. She can’t afford to hire a private nanny or tutor.
Families in the school district are banding together to try to navigate the void, but by the time Davis hears about groups, they’re always full, she said.
Davis said her fingers are crossed that she’ll be able to find a community group for her children before school starts Aug. 19
Now that schools aren’t able to function normally, Oklahomans are seeing how important they are, said Lisa Kramer, of Bixby.
“It’s a struggle. I feel for parents,” said Kramer, who serves as the chair of the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, a nonpartisan statewide organization that advocates for strong, equitable public schools.
“Teachers are not picking this situation,” she said. “It’s a hard thing for everyone. So I know parents want to get back to normal, and schools want to get back to normal, but everybody is trying to do the right thing from a public health perspective.”
Kramer said she wishes state education officials had mandated a plan to give parents additional guidance to put everyone on a more level playing field.
“I know there are some businesses trying to help parents, whether it’s through tutoring or allowing parents to work from home,” she said.
Right now, parents report a patchwork of reopening plans that vary from district-to-district and from week-to-week depending on COVID-19 case numbers. The goal is to return fully to in-person instruction as soon as it’s safe.
“I fully support what schools are doing,” said Elizabeth Smith, a mother of four. “Nobody envies superintendents making these difficult decisions because there’s no way to please everyone. I would imagine all administrators stay awake at night wondering if their plan is going to cause someone to get sick.”
Smith, a University of Tulsa professor, said she’s fortunate that her employer encourages and allows her to work from home. Her children will attend their Bixby schools in-person for one week, then go fully virtual for at least two weeks while administrators evaluate their next steps.
“I am so grateful because I know that we’re in a position of privilege because so many people have to choose between keeping their jobs and student learning,” Smith said. “Families that have to make the really tough decision of quitting their jobs to support their children, I don’t know how they’re going to make ends meet.”
Her husband is a public school teacher with Porter Consolidated Schools. His district is planning in-person classes four days a week and virtual classes on Fridays.
Smith plans to start the school year working from home with her school-aged children.
Her neighbors are discussing helping each other by taking responsibility for different subjects and working with children different days of the week.
“I know people are trying to come up with creative solutions,” she said. “There are so many people in really difficult situations, so I think we all have to band together to help them.”
Ultimately, Smith said government support is needed to help families navigate the transition.
State and federal leaders, though, have said little about how they’re going to support those who have to leave the workforce.
“In fact, they’re actively making it harder because they’re not passing a second stimulus,” she said.
