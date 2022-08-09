A handful of parents are opening a new chapter of opposition to Stillwater Public Schools’ procedures, this time targeting what books are allowed in school libraries.
Several of the same community members that spoke out against SPS not having a gender-specific bathroom policy are now requesting certain books not be made available in SPS libraries. Echoing statewide and national movements, Stillwater residents are asking to remove books that contain sexual depictions, LGBTQ+ issues and graphic language.
Parents on both sides of the issue used the public comments portion of the Stillwater Board of Education’s monthly meeting to address requests for book removal. Library books and the contents within, were not on Monday’s agenda, meaning board members could not speak about the issue. Some members did allude to the issues prior to comments during the board communications portion of the meeting.
“If people have serious concerns about anything, this is the group to talk to,” board member Camille DeYong said of the board. “Please let our teachers teach, let our kids learn. The teachers and administrators in the building only control so much, that’s why we get paid the big bucks.”
The first community member to speak, Karen Flack, made specific mention of “The Truth About Alice,” by Jennifer Mathieu. Flack said she would be filling out a form to request removal for the book about a high school girl who is the subject of sexual rumors.
“I just feel there is no need for this in our libraries,” Flack said. “This is just not appropriate. To me, it’s like if you had a section of video pornography for kids to check out. Wish you would find out more about how these books are getting into the school and get back to teaching our children…”
Robin Fuxa, who said she had been an educator on many levels but was addressing the board as a parent, objected to book removal, saying removing books would mean that other parents are being given control over what her children would be allowed to read.
“No one is advocating you buy class sets of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ but books that are recommended for the age range that are well-reviewed by professionals or award-winning must remain available for our children,” Fuxa said. “The addition of new voices doesn’t mean the expulsion of others. Shakespeare and Dickens while we add contemporary voices like Toni Morrison, Angie Thomas or Angeline Boulley. A character taking an action does not mean that we endorse said actions – it means that sometimes people take those actions.”
Fuxa believes it’s a constitutional issue.
“The Library Bill of Rights, rooted in the First Amendment, has been repeatedly held up in court cases and it guarantees that parents can choose for their own child what they can and cannot read,” Fuxa said, “however, it holds that other parents do not have the right to restrict access for my children as that right lies with me and my family…
“Kids are sharp, and they read using their own moral compass. Those values instilled most often by family are used to guide them through their reading.
Books do not hold the power to corrupt as some fear. Books do have the power of a different kind, they can save lives by making kids feel seen.”
Riley Flack, who publicized his issue with several books ahead of the meeting, told the board he was going to be on the lookout if the school runs afoul of House Bill 1775 – a new law that led to accreditation penalties for Tulsa and Mustang school districts after claims that training and education exercises violated racial guidelines. Flack also recited passages of a book that contained swear words and said one of the books had 79 f——s, among other curses.
“It shouldn’t take a form,” Flack said. “If I send an email to a man who’s in charge of protecting the innocence of our children, and the response is fill out a form, I would consider that a mill-stone offense.”
Flack was referring to an email returned to him by new superintendent Uwe Gordon, who told Riley he could not remove books from the libraries based on one person’s objections and referred him to school policy on how to submit his requests.
Flack’s list included titles “Out of Darkness,” “That Hate U Give,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “The Blues Eye,” and multiple books by Ellen Hopkins among others.
