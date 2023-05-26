The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Raeleigh Weaver.
"On Wednesday ... Stillwater Police Department responded to the area of 3000 block of east 4th in reference to a runaway investigation," an SPD social media post reads. "It was reported to SPD, 15 year old, Raeleigh Weaver left her residence sometime during the evening. Her whereabouts are unknown and her cell phone is turned off.
"If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact 911."
Weaver is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with brown hair dyed purple at the end and brown eyes. No clothing description was available. Her mother Chelsey told the News Press that Raeleigh told friends she was going away for the summer and would be somewhere between three to six hours away from home.
"We had no indication she would run away," Chelsey said. "There were no arguments or anything. We said our goodnight, sweet dreams, I love you's and she went to bed."
Chelsey said Raeleigh was not there the next day but left a note near her bed.
"We love her, and no one is mad," Chelsey said. "We just want to know she is safe, and we want her home more than anything."
