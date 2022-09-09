For the past 24 years, the Stillwater Junior Service League has organized the Harvest II Community Food Drive, collecting around 50,000 pounds of food each year for families in need.
But in recent years, it’s become increasingly difficult for the volunteer organization to handle the massive undertaking. JSL and the Stillwater Board of Realtors announced this week that SBOR will be taking primary responsibility for the food drive going forward.
Harvest II supports a variety of facilities and food banks in the area, including: Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency, Cowboys for Compassion, Central Oklahoma Adult and Teen Challenge, Mission of Hope homeless shelter, Neighborhood Ministries, Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, Payne County Youth Services, Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services and Pete’s Pantry – a food pantry on the Oklahoma State University campus.
JSL president Candace Robinson said Harvest II has always been a labor of love for JSL’s members and the organization is pleased it can pass the torch to SBOR.
“The realtors were honored that JSL thought of us while considering the options for the future of Harvest II” SBOR President Claudette Thornton, said. “It’s an overwhelming endeavor, but Harvest II is too important to our community, and realtors are known for stepping up when there is a need.
“We also want to honor the members of Junior Service League, past and present for the tremendous legacy of Harvest II. JSL has coordinated this effort for over three decades and it runs like a well-oiled machine each year, we have no intention of changing what already works so well.”
This year’s food drive won’t look much different to the public, although they won’t have a presence in the OSU Homecoming parade.
Collection begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov 3. with boxes and barrels at the usual locations: Stillwater schools, participating businesses, Greek life and churches. It will also still be part of the OSU Harvest Carnival on Oct. 18.
Monetary donations – which are always welcome as well – will be distributed to the agencies to help provide food throughout the year. Thornton said Harvest II plays a vital role in the community, providing almost 100 percent of the resources for some agencies.
Jumping in this close to the collection time will be a challenge, but the realtors didn’t feel like there was any other choice.
“We just thought it would hurt the community too much,” Thornton told the News Press. “It’s a lot to bite off when you haven’t done it before.”
JSL has committed to staying involved this year to make sure the transition is successful, something that makes SBOR more confident, Thornton said. It feels natural for the organizations to work together because many SBOR members were JSL members at one time.
“Our community is grateful to the Junior Service League of Stillwater, for this substantial legacy of providing food all year long to these agencies,” Thornton said. “This first year is going to be a tough campaign and we appreciate the help of JSL members … It’s a lot of work but it’s definitely the right thing to do.”
The success of Harvest II has been a direct result of community support and participation as well as the many relationships JSL has created in the community, Robinson said in a statement announcing the change. She said both organizations are asking for continued support as well as new volunteers and businesses to join them. They need everyone to give what they can to provide for those in need.
“We definitely feel like we can do it,” Thornton said. “It’s just too important to the community to let it go … but we’ll need a lot of support from the community.”
For more information, call or email:
- Candace Robinson, crobinson1@farmersagentk.com, 405-747-6364
- Claudette Thornton, Claudette@StillwaterOne.com, 405-612-3009
- Amy Parsons, aparsons@stw-realestatepros.com, 405-714-0882
