The Stillwater Board of Education approved Cami Patzkowski as the new Sangre Ridge Elementary principal in a May 21 special meeting.
Patzkowski has been an educator for 22 years, with six years of experience in administration. Patzkowski began her time with the district in 2017 as assistant principal at Sangre Ridge Elementary.
"I am beyond thrilled to be afforded the opportunity to serve as principal at Sangre Ridge,” Patzkowski said. “What an honor to represent my hometown district that has given me so much – from student to graduate and now to Principal. It is an outstanding school with amazing teachers, staff, students and families. It will be a privilege to lead and represent Sangre Ridge Elementary."
Patzkowski has served as interim principal at the site since January when Principal Ryan Blake began serving as interim principal at Stillwater Junior High. Blake recently accepted a new position as Stillwater Middle School principal.
"Mr. Blake's legacy of leadership will certainly contribute to the success we will continue to enjoy here at Sangre,” Patzkowski said. “We will work tirelessly to ensure every student has the best educational experience, to grow Sangre’s professional learning community, and to progress as a Great Expectations Model School."
Patzkowski holds a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Oklahoma State University and a Master’s of Educational Administration from Texas A&M Commerce. She has taught kindergarten and fourth grade in several Texas schools and, in addition to her time in Stillwater, served as assistant principal for Frisco Independent School District.
“Cami's administrative experience at two successful school districts combined with her skill set as an administrator will help her be successful as the new Sangre Ridge principal," Superintendent Marc Moore said. "Cami transitioned exceptionally well this past spring from assistant principal to interim principal at Sangre Ridge, especially in the areas of setting high expectations for learning, building a collaborative culture, and working closely with parents."
