Difficult times make celebrating everyday joys even more important and turning 100 is a milestone birthday that always calls for a big celebration. But how do you do that during a global pandemic when people aren’t supposed to be gathering?
You do the next best thing and host a drive-by party. That’s how Pauline Minnick of Stillwater celebrated her 100th birthday Monday with a little help from her home health workers.
“It’s very unusual, it’s not what we had planned,” her son Joe Minnick said. “But they’ve done a really good job here. Not too many people make 100 but she’s got a couple of years to beat her sister’s record.”
Minnick is a former children’s librarian at the Stillwater Public Library. She still lives in the house on W. 9th Avenue where she and her husband moved into in1953.
She lost her vision in her early 90s, so she doesn’t drive anymore, but she says manages well on her own with a little help from a housekeeper, regular visits from home health aides and her family.
Minnick grew up near Lone Chimney Lake.
She says her entire family, except for one sister who was away visiting relatives, fell sick during the influenza pandemic that began in 1918 and sickened an estimated 500 million people worldwide over two years.
They were lucky not to lose anyone to influenza, but her mother and her sister’s lungs were damaged. The family moved to California for a time because of her mother’s health.
Her father and some of the kids made the difficult drive to California in the early 1920s when there really wasn’t much of a road, her son Joe Minnick said. They later moved to Colorado and finally settled back near Pawnee.
Her sister moved to a drier climate because of her lungs and spent the rest of her life in Albuquerque, until she died last fall at 102.
Minnick said she knew her care staff had something planned but she was surprised to see her front lawn covered in giant letters and birthday decorations.
Leesa Brandley of Companion Home Health said she was inspired by a story she saw online about a drive-by birthday party for a seven-year-old. She decided to do the same thing because it didn’t seem right to have such a milestone when you can’t have a party.
Pauline sat in her driveway, waving at people as they drove by, honking, waving to her and shouting, “Happy birthday!”
Some were people she knows but many were strangers who just wanted to brighten her day.
Pauline said she wants people to know that Stillwater is a wonderful place to live and she offered some advice.
“Pay attention to the Golden Rule,” she said. “I think we’ll get by OK if we live by the Golden Rule and the 10 Commandments.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.