A Pawnee man was killed in a single-vehicle collision before dawn Thursday near Morrison.
Elias Corbett, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of his wreck, which accorded at around 5:43 a.m. a quarter-mile east of the State Highway 64 and US 412 intersection about 1.5 miles east of Morrison.
Corbett was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion west on 64. According to the Department of Public Safety Report, his vehicle departed the roadway for an unknown reason, entered a horizontal slide and struck a culvert before coming to rest in a ditch.
He had to be extracted from the car by the Pawnee Fire Department. Pawnee FD and Pawnee EMS determined he died due to head trauma. He was transported from the scene to Poteet Funeral Home in Pawnee.
According to the report, it was raining and the roadway was wet but the wreck is still under investigation. His airbags deployed and seatbelt was in use.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop K, The Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Fire Department also responded to the scene.
