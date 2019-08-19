A Pawnee man was killed in an early morning car wreck today on the Cimarron Turnpike west of Glencoe. Douglas H. Kilgariff, 69, was the only person involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner.
According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, it is believed Kilgariff had a medical event that may have caused him to run off the road at around 5:38 a.m.. Kilgariff departed the roadway left, crossed the grass center median, then crossed the eastbound lanes before hitting a guardrail, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Turnpike Authority Maintenance and LifeNet responded to the crash.
