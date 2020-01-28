The Pawnee Police Department is reporting that a woman’s odd behavior led to an eventual drug bust revealing ecstasy pills made to look like child children’s vitamins.
According to a news release by Pawnee PD, the Pawnee County Sheriff, Mike Waters, was off duty at a local restaurant when he “was made aware of a suspicious adult female with a small child.”
Waters, it was reported, spoke with the woman and “immediately suspected criminal activity.” He then called Pawnee PD, who dispatched an officer to the location. During the officer’s investigation, he discovered 26 MDMA pills. The pills were made to look like children’s multivitamins with Batman and Transformers patterns.
“Methyldioxy-methamphetamine is a dangerous and addictive drug that is commonly disguised in pill form as a children’s vitamin,” Pawnee PD wrote.
