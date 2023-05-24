Stillwater nonprofit Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services, with help from recurring donor Robert Breedlove, dedicated a butterfly to Stillwater Mill retiree Steve Schroeder on May 24 at the mill’s Agri-Center.
Wings of Hope is an organization that provides confidential counseling and support services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and child abuse or neglect. Wings of Hope’s ultimate mission is to break the cycle of violence by providing safety, hope and empowerment.
Breedlove and wife Debbie have dedicated more than 100 butterflies to local individuals, organizations and businesses in Stillwater. Breedlove continues to donate to Wings of Hope because of the awareness that each butterfly spreads.
Initially, Breedlove began donating to Wings of Hope through dedicating butterflies because of the educational standpoint.
“The word needs to be spread that this is available, that services are available… At the base of these butterflies is usually an identification, a piece that is glued onto the base of the butterfly that tells you who the artist was and Wings of Hope,” Breedlove said. “But, the most important thing is that it also gives you a telephone number to call if the public sees this and they want to know more about the organization.”
Breedlove has dedicated butterflies all over Stillwater: Stillwater High School, Mazzio’s, a hair studio, a drug store, a gas station and many others. One thing each of these locations have in common is the traffic.
“I’m trying to hopefully spread the word to somebody that doesn’t know anything about it,” Breedlove said. “They’re attracted because of the beauty of the butterfly and the more that they look at it, they see that it actually represents something.”
While the people and places these structures are dedicated to are worthy and the traffic and market exposure are important, Breedlove’s main priority is paying it forward.
“Every one of these that we’ve done, it’s my way of paying it forward… Stillwater has been very, very good to my wife and … I thoroughly feel you need to pay it forward in life,” Breedlove said.
Breedlove is paying it forward by placing the newest butterfly on the grounds of the site that employed him in high school. This is one of the few reasons he wanted to place the butterfly at the Agri-Center.
This dedication is closer to home than most for Breedlove. Not only did he work at the mill when he was in high school, but he also knows Schroeder personally.
Steve Schroeder worked at the Stillwater Mill and Agri-Center for 44 years before he retired, which was seven years ago. Schroeder has been legally blind since birth, but that did not stop him from working diligently in his mill days.
Schroeder’s other four senses became further developed and he adapted well. He could sense who one of his customers was simply through conversation, which made him personable to others.
It is the impact on these customers, coworkers and many others that earned Schroeder the dedicated butterfly at the Agri-Center.
“I don’t know what I did to deserve it because I just feel like I showed up and did my job everyday,” Schroeder said. “To have this many people around and everything, it humbles you.”
Schroeder and Breedlove have been friends for years, dating back to when they were classmates at Stillwater Junior High and High School.
“The fact that I can pay it forward to a dear friend of mine that’s been my friend for 58 years just makes it even more special,” Breedlove said.
Breedlove and Schroeder still see each other every Friday when the two friends, and a dozen others from the class of 1965, get together for lunch. Many of these men were in attendance at the dedication.
As for the butterfly itself, Breedlove allows the person the structure is dedicated to and the artist to have full reign on the appearance.
Schroeder farmed on the side during his time at the mill. It was for this reason that the butterfly depicts a plowed field with a green and yellow tractor. Wheat stalks cover the base of the platform to represent Schroeder’s love of farming. On the back of the butterfly is a blue ribbon with the words “blindness awareness,” which represents Schroeder, his blindness and all that he has accomplished with this impairment.
