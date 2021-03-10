A 3-year-old boy was killed in a trailer accident on a private driveway Tuesday near Stillwater, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.
The accident occurred 4 miles south and 6 miles east of Stillwater in Payne County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup pulling a two-horse trailer was being driven by Adam Wyatt Quimby, 30. The release states the truck was backing up and the child, whose name was withheld in the report, was not visible. The child was struck by the rear left wheel of the trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene from head and trunk internal injuries.
The condition of the driver was listed as apparently normal, and the cause was deemed to be from inattention.
OHP was assisted at the scene by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and LifeNet.
