For the first time, the Payne County Board of Commissioners has approved specific road construction standards for rural subdivisions. Although the county has had the authority to impose road construction standards for rural subdivisions since 1975, those requirements were not adopted until Monday. The new engineering construction standards apply to roads built with concrete, asphalt, and gravel.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said he proposed the new standards to address problems that have occurred when the county is asked to assume road maintenance on defectively constructed roadways in subdivisions.
“The roads may look good for a couple of years, then deteriorate because the subsurface soil was not adequately compacted,” he said.
Since development in the City of Stillwater has slowed because few tracts of land are available within the city limits, many new subdivisions have been developed in rural Payne County.
Before Monday’s meeting, the commissioners would approve or disapprove subdivision plats presented by developers and would state on the plat that the roads would not be maintained by the county.
The county stopped accepting road maintenance responsibilities for rural subdivisions many years ago due to the high cost of road maintenance and the already extensive road system in the county, Cavett said. The county’s road districts already maintain approximately 1,100 miles of roadway.
The approved standards allow Payne County to take over road maintenance following a waiting period of three years and an approved inspection by the commissioners.
Cavett assisted in drafting the standards with technical assistance from Jeffrey Dixon with FSB Engineering firm in Oklahoma City.
The new standards include safety factors such as a requirement that all dead-end cul-de-sacs must have a radius of 55 feet that allow pumper fire trucks to circle and turn around without backing up. Subdivision roads within 200 feet of county road intersections are prohibited and entrances to county roads must have a clear sight distance of 200 feet in either direction.
The standards also require the developer to provide two road core testing samples per 1,000 feet to verify the road surfaces meet minimum requirements.
The county also has the authority to require the subdivision developer to post a bond to insure compliance with the road construction standards approved by the commissioners, according to county attorney Lowell Barto.
The resolution approved by the commissioners would apply to all future subdivision plats presented to the commissioners. It requires the developer to give sufficient assurances to the commissioners that the roads in the addition will be built in compliance with new standards.
Consistent with the enabling legislation, the resolution further provides: “Such adequate assurance shall include, but not be limited to, bonds, letters of credit, letters of escrow, or other items approved by the board of county commissioners.”
The bond amount required will be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the cost of roadways in the subdivision, Cavett said.
