Payne County has joined counties in northwest and southwest Oklahoma – most of the western half of the state – in imposing a countywide burn ban.
The ban takes effect immediately.
Troy Choplin, Deputy Director for Payne County Emergency Management, appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s weekly meeting and requested the burn ban.
“The drought continues to deepen,” Choplin advised the commissioners. “The majority of the county is in a severe drought … Drought produces drought.”
Choplin explained that dry conditions are contributing to a lack of moisture that perpetuates the drought cycle. He also warned that high winds and low humidity on Tuesday will raise the risk of a wildfire that could cause extreme damage.
Oklahoma law allows the governor or county commissioners to impose a burn ban. County commissioners may impose a ban when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has determined that severe drought conditions exist and no more than one-half inch of precipitation is forecast for the next three days.
The commissioners must have a majority of fire chiefs in municipal and certified rural fire departments agreeing that a period of extreme fire danger exists. Choplin said he had contacted the 14 fire departments that serve Payne County and all nine fire chiefs who responded agreed that a fire ban should be imposed due to the extreme fire danger under present conditions.
The resolution approved by the commissioners bans outdoor burning but allows indoor fireplaces, commercial or professional covered cookers and gas grills.
Controlled burns of agricultural land are permitted under the ban if the farmer or rancher has a written prescribed burn plan on file with the local fire department and the department is notified immediately prior to the commencement of the controlled burn.
Burning of brush piles is not considered to be an agricultural burn.
People should wait until spring before burning brush piles, Choplin said.
Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor offense that could lead to a $500 fine or a year in the county jail.
The Payne County burn ban remains in place until Jan. 24.
Chairman Chris Reding said that he plans to put a continuation of the burn ban on the agenda for next Monday’s meeting because the commissioners are limited to a 14-day burn ban and their next meeting is scheduled for four days after the ban expires.
