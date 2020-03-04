After seeing a pitbull in a sweater at the Payne County Courthouse, Chris Reding, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for Payne County, decided it was time to review and possibly adopt a policy for service dogs in county buildings.
After input from County Attorney Lowell Barto, the commissioners adopted a new policy at Monday’s regular weekly meeting.
The new policy provides that guide, signal or service dogs are permitted in public buildings maintained by Payne County when accompanying a blind person; a deaf or hard of hearing person; a person who has a physical impairment which severely restricts mobility of two or more hands or feet; persons needing the aid of a wheelchair; and persons with a traumatic brain injury or other diagnosed emotional or mental condition that requires monitoring and notification of a negative impact on a situation or a reminder to take a specific action.
The policy was adopted to be consistent with an Oklahoma statute and the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.
Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward, who is charged with security of the Payne County Courthouse, stated that under the ADA, his office may only ask a dog’s owner whether the dog is a service animal and what tasks the animal has been trained to perform. The Sheriff’s Office cannot require a special ID card for the animal or ask about the person’s disability. Woodward indicated that some persons may be extending service animals beyond their intended purpose.
He cited a situation at Oklahoma State University where his office assists in providing security. A fan at a football game brought a large poodle into the stadium as a service animal and the dog was accompanied by a miniature poodle that was designated as a service animal for the larger poodle.
The policy approved by the commissioners also provides that the person accompanying the service dog shall be liable for any damages to the premises caused by the dog. Under the ADA, a person may be asked to remove the service dog from the premises if the animal is out of control and the animal’s owner does not take effective action to control the dog or if the dog poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners opened bids on a Rescue Truck for the Perkins Fire Department. Two companies submitted bids for the truck. After a review and evaluation by Perkins Fire Chief Joe Barta, the commissioners approved the low bid of $157,886 from Chief Fire & Safety Co., Inc., located in Chickasha.
According to Shane Floyd, Apparatus Sales Manager for Chief Fire & Safety, 90 percent of the rescue trucks sold by the company are manufactured in Chickasha. Barta advised that his department has approximately 20 volunteer firefighters, including students at OSU. Barta expressed appreciation to all volunteer firefighters who sacrifice and serve in the Perkins Fire Department.
The commissioners also approved payment of $137,460 of weekly purchase orders, including payment of $50,710 to Bill Knight Ford of Tulsa for a 2020 Super Duty F250 diesel pickup that will be used by the road foreman of District No. 3 on the west side of Payne County.
