Residents of Payne County who need financial assistance to repair damage from the extreme winter weather that began Feb. 8 need to start the process by reporting their damage to the State of Oklahoma.
Federal disaster assistance has been approved for individuals who suffered losses due to the weather system that brought extended sub-zero temperatures to this region of the country.
Payne County Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners Monday to explain that individuals should report uninsured damages from the February frigid temperature disaster at damage.ok.gov.
The website allows people to complete a survey describing their damages. At the same time, they’ll register to receive information about available resources and how to apply for them.
Kuhn indicated that FEMA would not provide individual assistance to people who receive reimbursement for their damage from insurance.
He said he anticipates Payne County having sufficient damages to also trigger FEMA assistance to reimburse local governments for infrastructure that was damaged. The threshold amount for Payne County to receive assistance is around $288,000 and is based on the population of the county.
He noted that the city of Perkins suffered freeze damages of approximately $50,000 to its water tower. The town of Ripley also suffered significant damage to a water well pump.
Kuhn requested that the commissioners provide a preliminary damage assessment for county roads affected by the frigid temperatures.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Caveat estimated district had around $500,000 in damages. Not to be outdone, District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier estimated damages for roads in his district to be around $500,001.
Blasier reported that Lakeview Road west of Fairgrounds Road has been “destroyed” and will need to be ground up and re-paved this summer.
Kuhn was optimistic that FEMA will provide reimbursement for damaged roadways.
Chairman Chris Reding asked property owners to delay burning brush piles until vegetation turns green. The problem isn’t just dead plant material and low humidity.
Reding said the ground is soft and will not support fire trucks if a fire breaks out.
Kuhn seconded that, saying every fire truck responding to a fire east of Stillwater on Sunday got stuck.
In regular business, the commissioners approved a $15,963 claim from Utility Relocation Services for right-of-way acquisition work on Norfolk Road in District 1. The claim will be paid by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation through its County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program. The commissioners also approved paying 26 purchase orders totaling $13,401.
Sheriff Joe Harper appeared before the commissioners to receive authorization to remove several vehicles from inventory and transfer those vehicles to the Pawnee and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Departments.
Harper advised the commissioners that the vehicles had high mileage and need repairs. His request was granted.
