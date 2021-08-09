The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Centranet, a subsidiary of Central Electric Cooperative, to apply for a federal grant to bring high speed broadband internet to Yale, Glencoe and Perkins.
Centranet spokesman Sachin Gupta told the commissioners $288 million in grant funding is available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The money can be used by fixed broadband service providers that work in partnership with state or local government entities like Payne County, he said. Each individual grant is limited to $30 million.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett asked why Cushing was not included, and Gupta said it was because of limits on the size of the grant.
The proposal from Centranet will use existing Central Electric substations and feeder lines to run fiber optic cable to the three communities.
Centranet estimates the projects would serve 500 households in Yale, 300 in Glencoe, and 1,200 in Perkins.
The deadline for the grant application is Aug. 17.
In other business, the commissioners clarified a bid selection for the Payne County Election Board, which will buy ballots from its current vendor, Mid-West Printing Company.
The bids were opened July 29 and at that meeting the commissioners selected another vendor, Royal Printing Company.
Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said she thinks she didn’t clearly communicate her preference at the time.
“We have always used Mid-West Printing to provide ballots, and we are very satisfied with them,” she said.
Klein also clarified that a resolution approved by the commissioners in July does not add precinct officials to the county payroll as part-time employees.
Precinct workers will be paid through the County Election Board General Fund account and not through county payroll.
People carrying election boxes to precinct officials are the only part-time employees who would be paid through the county payroll process.
The Commissioners approved two projects involving County Improvements for Roads and Bridges funds.
In District 1, the commissioners approved a utility relocation agreement for the Norfolk Road project. The proposed agreement had been tabled until Cavett determined necessary verifications had been obtained.
They also approved an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for project maintenance, financing and right-of-way acquisition for a bridge in District 3 crossing Clear Creek.
State funded CIRB funds are used on projects prioritized by the Transportation Commission.
Apportionments from state Motor Vehicle Tax are divided equally among the eight ODOT Transportation Districts and then further divided into county projects through a five-year plan developed and maintained by local Circuit Engineering Districts.
A request from the City of Stillwater to cross McMurtry Road with two-inch poly water line was approved.
In other business, the commissioners removed several junk computers from the Sheriff’s Office inventory. They approved paying 120 weekly purchase orders totaling $185,509.
