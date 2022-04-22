Looking ahead to the June 28 primary election, six candidates are seeking elected county offices in Payne County. But for three of them, just filing was enough to claim a job with an annual salary just shy of $70,000, health insurance and retirement benefits.
Compensation for elected officials is set by state statute.
There won’t be a race to determine who becomes Payne County Assessor, Payne County Treasurer or County Commissioner for District 1 because each of those contests attracted only one candidate.
Incumbent Assessor James Cowan-R will continue in that role, as will incumbent District 1 Commissioner Zachary Cavett-R.
District Judge Philip Corley – District 9, Office 1 – and Associate District Judge for Payne County Michael Kulling are also unopposed and will maintain their positions, which pay $102,529 and $94,839, respectively.
District Attorney for District 9 – covering Payne and Logan counties – Laura Austin Thomas didn’t draw an opponent, so she will automatically continue in her office, which has an annual salary just over $100,000.
Former State Representative Lee Denney, R-Cushing, will step into the role of county treasurer after current Treasurer Carla Manning chose not to seek re-election.
Cowan and Cavett will begin their new terms Jan. 1, 2023.
Denney will not take office until Manning’s term concludes at the end of the fiscal year. She will take office July 1, 2023.
Three Republicans will face off in the June 28 primary for the seat left open when District 3 County Commissioner Rocky Blasier – a former road foreman – chose not to seek re-election, citing his dislike of politics.
The candidates for District 3 are:
Kent Bradley, a former
- District 3 Commissioner who held the same office 2014-2018, until being unseated by Blasier, his road foreman.
- Rhonda Markum, current office manager for District 3
- Sheryl Arthur Lacy, daughter of former District 3 Commissioner Jim Arthur, who held that office 1998-2014
If a candidate for District 3 captures at least 50.1% of the vote in the June 28 primary, the race will be decided and they will take office Jan. 1. Otherwise, the top two candidates will face off again Aug. 23 in a runoff primary and the winner of that election will take office when the current term expires.
State Races:
District 21 Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, who now represents western Payne County, is unopposed.
District 31 Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, whose district now includes the Perkins area, will face Ryan Dixon, R-Meeker, in the primary, where District 33 Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, will also face Brice Chaffin, R-Stillwater, for the second time.
Republican candidates for District 34 DaRan L. Johnson, Michael Baughman and Andrew Muchmore will face each other in the primary, and possibly the runoff before one of them takes on incumbent Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, in November.
Election Dates and Deadlines:June 28 – Party primary and special elections
The last day to register to vote in this election is June 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. June 13.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 23 and 24 and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 25.
Aug. 23 – Runoff primary and special elections
The last day to register to vote in this election is July 29. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 8.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 and 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
Nov. 8 – General election and special elections
The last day to register to vote in this election is Oct. 14. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 2,3 and 4 and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
The deadline to change party affiliation ahead of the primary and run-off primary elections has passed. In even-numbered years, voters cannot change their affiliations April 1 – Aug. 31. Any changes submitted after that deadline will be processed after Aug. 31.
