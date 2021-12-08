After several weeks of discussion, the Payne County Commissioners voted Monday to approve a resolution creating a policy for employee performance and safety awards.
Employees who have not had a claim filed against the county’s insurance carrier in the prior year would be eligible. The policy approves two levels of awards with one limited to employees who operate county-owned vehicles or heavy equipment.
Part-time personnel are eligible and the amount of their award is based on the number of hours worked compared to the 1,988 annual hours required of a full-time employee.
The award are designed to promote safety and could include extra pay, items, recognition awards or a bonus paid to the employee. Eligible employees would be submitted by November and an annual payment would be made at the end of the year.
The safety awards are limited to $250 each year by state statute.
The resolution also approved employee performance awards consisting of a plaque or trophy the commissioners intend to display in a public area.
In other business, the commissioners agreed to join the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative located in Austin, Texas, for the purpose of purchasing a $122,000 full body scanner for the Payne County Jail. The cooperative had a discounted price for the scanner that was recommended by Payne County Jail Administrator Capt. Reece Lane.
Lane advised the commissioners that the scanner uses radiation to detect anomalies in the human body like metal objects and contraband such as fentanyl that could be smuggled into the jail.
“The cost to the county of a death caused by smuggled drugs into the jail could exceed the cost of purchasing the body scanner,” Chairman Chris Reding said.
Meeting separately as the Payne County Facilities Authority, the commissioners approved the use of excess sales tax funds to pay for the body scanner.
The commissioners approved a recommendation from the Payne County Health Department to use Mike’s Paving and Seal Coating to reseal the parking lot for the Health Department at a cost of $11,000.
The bid for the project was higher than two other bids, but included an application of asphalt to the cracks and a longer warranty period of five years.
The commissioners approved two housing plats at the meeting for an additional 83 lots on the south side of Stillwater.
Todd Kraybill Construction, Inc.’s plat for Autumn Ridge, Second Section near 44th Street and Western Road was approved with 23 lots on the 43-acre development.
The commissioners also approved the plat for the Wagon Trail Addition with 62 lots on the 76 acre development near 44th Street and Jardot Road.
Payne County does not have zoning for rural properties but does have a flood plain board to ensure that structures are not built in a flood plain.
The commissioners approved a contract with CEC Construction to provide testing services on the box culvert bridge being built on Lake McMurtry Road. The company will collect concrete samples on the bridge for safety testing.
Commissioner Rocky Blasier anticipates having Lake McMurtry Road re-opened by the end of January. He said the base for the bridge had been poured and work was progressing on time.
However, Commissioner Zach Cavett as well as Blasier said that concrete must cure for at least 21 days before the bridge could be opened for public use.
The commissioners approved a resolution accepting a donation of $50,000 from Don and Mary Ann Ethridge who live on Stiles Road in District No. 1. The resolution provides that no goods or services are being exchanged for the donation, so Cavett may choose to pave a section of the road near their residence, but he is not contractually required to pave the road.
By resolution the commissioners scheduled Jan. 3-7 for candidates to file for the Payne County Fair Board with the County Clerk between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
An election for the Fair Board was scheduled on Feb. 7 with polls open for District No. 1 at the County Road Maintenance Barn in Cushing, for District No. 2 at the County Administration Building, and for District No. 3 the Road Maintenance Shop at 506 Expo Circle in Stillwater.
The fair board is comprised of nine members who serve alternating three-year terms on the board.
The commissioners approved documentation to request funds and close out the REAP Grant for asphalt resurfacing on Karsten Creek Road leading to the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training Facility. The facility contributed $50,000 to the project and applied for an additional $50,000 from Regional Early Action Planning grant funds available for infrastructure development from the federal government.
Blazier said the road had been resurfaced but needs to have the striping painted.
The commissioners opened three bids for a new chiller to be installed at the Payne County Jail. The bids were submitted by Jackson Mechanical of Oklahoma City submitting a low bid of $225,784 and B&L Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. of Stillwater submitted the next lowest bid of $243,000.
A fourth bid on the project from United Mechanical of Oklahoma City arrived at 9:32 a.m. and was not considered by the commissioners because it arrived past the 9:30 a.m. deadline.
After evaluating the bids, Lane indicated that the Sheriff’s office preferred B&L Heating and Air Conditioning because of reliable service calls and prior dealings with the company.
Cavett responded that the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector would need further reasons for accepting a higher bid on the project. Evaluation of the bids was continued until next week’s meeting.
Meeting separately as the Payne County Facilities Authority, the commissioners approved the use of up to $243,000 in excess sales tax funds to pay for the chiller.
